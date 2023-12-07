'He Was Unmanageable': French Actor Gérard Depardieu Faces Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations as Second Accuser Comes Forward
Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh sexual assault allegations after a second accuser came forward and filed an official complaint against the French actor, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after actress Charlotte Arnould sued Depardieu for rape in 2018, French actress Hélène Darras reportedly came forward and filed a sexual assault complaint against the 74-year-old actor with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office in September.
According to the fresh September 10 complaint, the alleged sexual assault incident transpired in 2007 on the set of the popular dance comedy Disco.
Although Darras officially filed the new complaint against Depardieu in Paris in September, she reportedly sat down to detail the alleged 2007 incident for an upcoming episode of France 2’s investigative show Complément d’Enquête.
“He was unmanageable,” Depardieu’s latest accuser said of the actor during a preview for the upcoming interview. “He looked at me as if I were a piece of meat.”
“I was wearing a very tight dress,” she continued. “He came up to me and then passed his hand over my hips and buttocks.”
Darras, who was only 26 at the time of the alleged incident, admitted that she waited 16 years to file a complaint against Depardieu because she feared she would be “blacklisted” by the film and TV industry.
“I was an extra. I hadn’t even finished theatre school,” the actress, now 42, explained. “I really wanted to be an actress and I didn’t want to be blacklisted at 26.”
“No one could give me back my confidence, nobody could give me back my life, except me,” Darras added.
The entire French 2 interview with Darras is scheduled to premiere on the French network on Thursday night.
- French Actor Gérard Depardieu Denies Rape and Sexual Assault Accusations in Bombshell Open Letter
- Gérard Depardieu's Sordid, Troubling Past Exposed: French Actor Admitted He Raped Woman At Age 9 — Long Before Sexual Misconduct Investigation
- Shaken & Stirred: British Accuser Claims She Asked Paul Haggis For Role In 'James Bond' Film Before Hotel Nightmare
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the latest sexual assault allegations against Depardieu came just weeks after the French actor broke his silence and denied a series of other shocking accusations waged against him by 13 additional women between 2004 and 2022.
Depardieu penned an open letter to a French newspaper in October and refuted the numerous accusations against him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I can no longer allow what I hear, what I have read about myself for several months,” he wrote. “I thought I didn’t care, but no, actually no. This all gets to me. Worse still, it wipes me out.”
“I finally want to tell you my truth. I have never, ever abused a woman,” Depardieu continued. “Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach.”
Depardieu’s legal team also recently denied the allegations against the French actor and argued that all of the 14 accusations were founded on “very subjective assessments and/or moral judgments.”
“He formally denies all the charges likely to fall under criminal law,” Depardieu’s team responded in October.