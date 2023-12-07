'He Was Unmanageable': French Actor Gérard Depardieu Faces Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations as Second Accuser Comes Forward

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh sexual assault allegations after a second accuser came forward and filed an official complaint against the French actor, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come after actress Charlotte Arnould sued Depardieu for rape in 2018, French actress Hélène Darras reportedly came forward and filed a sexual assault complaint against the 74-year-old actor with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office in September.