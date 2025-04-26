EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Buys Younger Look' – As Pals Claim He's Undergone 'Turkey Neck Trimming' Surgery

George Clooney has pals whispering he splurged on treatments for his wrinkles and turkey neck before his Broadway debut, and sources predict it will now be a regular part of his beauty routine.

"He's too vain to stop," said a tipster. "Now he'll want to fix and maintain more trouble spots."

The aging heartthrob, who turns 64 on May 6, showed off a fresher face at the premiere of his Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck last month.