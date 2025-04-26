EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Buys Younger Look' – As Pals Claim He's Undergone 'Turkey Neck Trimming' Surgery
George Clooney has pals whispering he splurged on treatments for his wrinkles and turkey neck before his Broadway debut, and sources predict it will now be a regular part of his beauty routine.
"He's too vain to stop," said a tipster. "Now he'll want to fix and maintain more trouble spots."
The aging heartthrob, who turns 64 on May 6, showed off a fresher face at the premiere of his Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck last month.
"Clearly, he's had work done," dishes a pal of the Ocean's Eleven star. "His jaw looks tighter, the sags around his neck are gone, his cheekbones stand out, and there are fewer folds. His forehead shows evidence of Botox.
"George has a way to go before he looks old, but he's under pressure to look his best – not just for the show, but for his younger wife."
Married to 47-year-old legal stunner Amal since 2014, George shares 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with her.
"George doesn't mind being an older dad, he just doesn't want to look like one," said a source.
According to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated George: "It looks like he might have had something done. If he did have a deep-plane facelift, the way many Hollywood stars do, they would have cut near the ear, which hides the scar. His face looks smoother, but natural.
"He's been able to turn back the clock and still maintain his unique good looks."