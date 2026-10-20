Gavin Newsom Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sacking as Greek Ambassador — It's 'Unfortunate'

Newsom, who was married to the now-former ambassador between 2001 to 2005, was asked: "Recently, your ex wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle was involved in a scandal and pushed out of her ambassadorship. Could you please share what your reaction was to that news?"

He responded: "I don't know enough about it.

"I haven't talked to her in a while, and I just wish her the best."

He then added that the situation is "unfortunate."

The Democrat's remarks come one week after Guilfoyle, 57, was forced to resign by the White House amid a prob into reports of her partying lifestyle and excessive spending habits in Athens.