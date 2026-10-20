Gavin Newsom Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sacking as Greek Ambassador — It's 'Unfortunate'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Gavin Newsom has broken his silence on ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's sacking at Greek Ambassador.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the California governor, 59, described her axing as "unfortunate" during a brief exchange with reporters on Monday.
'I Wish Her The Best'
Newsom, who was married to the now-former ambassador between 2001 to 2005, was asked: "Recently, your ex wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle was involved in a scandal and pushed out of her ambassadorship. Could you please share what your reaction was to that news?"
He responded: "I don't know enough about it.
"I haven't talked to her in a while, and I just wish her the best."
He then added that the situation is "unfortunate."
The Democrat's remarks come one week after Guilfoyle, 57, was forced to resign by the White House amid a prob into reports of her partying lifestyle and excessive spending habits in Athens.
Former Power Couple
In a statement posted to X, Guilfoyle insisted the allegations against her are "false", and vowed to "vigorously defend" her name and reputation as her time as U.S. Ambassador to Greece comes to an end.
"I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service," Guilfoyle wrote. "While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."
Guilfoyle, 57, went on to thank President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and pointed to her record in Athens, while pledging to remain a "loyal supporter" of the president and his MAGA mission.
Guilfoyle 'Screaming At Staff Members'
RadarOnline.com recently told how Guilfoyle has reportedly been screaming at former staff members and accusing them of leaking information as she faces the end of her tenure as U.S. ambassador to Greece at the end of the month.
Behind the scenes, Guilfoyle is allegedly a difficult person to work for, and she has a tendency to lose her temper, according to insiders.
While she served in Athens, Guilfoyle would allegedly cuss out her staff in trivial disputes, including threats of firing staff members on the spot during these outbursts.
“F–king get it done or you’re f–king fired!” is what Guilfoyle once told one of her staffers, according to sources.
She allegedly demoted her security detail leader after he failed to answer an early-morning call requesting ice cubes while she was on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Two drivers were reportedly demoted because she disliked the way they made a turn while driving.
Sources also alleged that she fired ethics manager Ann-Marie Everitt following a dispute over who paid for renovations to the ambassador’s residence.
Embassy employees had complained about alleged verbal abuse and feared losing their jobs.
A later account said that once her departure became clear" "The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore.
"The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore.
“She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It's an insane situation."