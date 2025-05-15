Garth Brooks Scammers Convince Victims They're In a 'Romantic Relationship' With Married Country Icon After He's Accused of Sexual Assault
Garth Brooks' problems continue to mount as now there seems to be scammers trying to convince people they're dating the country singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The icon is still dealing with a shock lawsuit from his former hairdresser, who accused him of sexual assault.
All About the Scams
According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, fans should be aware and not be duped by these scam artists impersonating some of their favorite celebrities.
"While it may be disappointing to hear, you are probably not in a secret, long-distance relationship with Garth Brooks,” Nessel warned.
She continued: “Scammers are constantly coming up with elaborate schemes to steal your money and may be posing as celebrities or public officials. If someone claiming to be Garth or any other famous figure is asking you personally for money, don’t send it. It’s almost certainly a scam.”
Romance scams involve the culprits attempting to convince their victims they are actually in a romantic relationship with a well-known celebrity, before asking them for money.
Scammers are said to find their victims in places like dating apps and social media, quickly making their move to reel them in.
Aside from Brooks, Kid Rock and Snoop Dogg have also been impersonated by scammers.
Brooks Accused of Vile Behavior
Brooks' life is currently in turmoil after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.
According to the filing, the Friends in Low Places singer forced the alleged victim to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and also couldn't help but discuss his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
The country superstar, 63, denied all the shock claims made by Roe, and proceeded to file a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
He had previously attempted to keep his name from the lawsuit, hoping for a pseudonym.
Despite his denial, Yearwood is said to have been left completely gutted by the accusations.
"Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things," an insider said after the fellow singer was hit with the bombshell news.
They continued: "It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
The lawsuit has not pushed the 60-year-old out of their marriage, the insider added.
"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."
Yearwood – who tied the knot with Brooks in 2005 – opened up about their marriage while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015.
She admitted just how difficult it could have been for her to kick off a relationship with the famous crooner earlier in her career.
In It Until the End
"If we had tried to be together 20 years ago, it might not have worked out so well," she said at the time.
She also noted the problems she had while trying to balance her marriage with her singing career.
Yearwood said: "In the beginning of my career, I was married and it didn't work, because I was never home and I didn't care to be home because I was so focused on music and being gone and traveling.
"Marriage is tough, no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise. (Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years."