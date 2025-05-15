Garth Brooks Scammers Convince Victims They're In a 'Romantic Relationship' With Married Country Icon After He's Accused of Sexual Assault

The icon is still dealing with a shock lawsuit from his former hairdresser, who accused him of sexual assault.

Garth Brooks ' problems continue to mount as now there seems to be scammers trying to convince people they're dating the country singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brooks now has scammers trying to impersonate him to fool fans.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, fans should be aware and not be duped by these scam artists impersonating some of their favorite celebrities.

"While it may be disappointing to hear, you are probably not in a secret, long-distance relationship with Garth Brooks,” Nessel warned.

She continued: “Scammers are constantly coming up with elaborate schemes to steal your money and may be posing as celebrities or public officials. If someone claiming to be Garth or any other famous figure is asking you personally for money, don’t send it. It’s almost certainly a scam.”