Florida Mom, 38, Accused of 'Performing Inappropriate Acts With Family Dog' Urged to Launch Adult Site Career After Posting Bikini Photos Following Arrest

Malia and her husband, Erik, are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head in September when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in intimate acts with the family dog, Ranger.

While their separation seems to be turning increasingly bitter, Malia has given Erik a glimpse of what he is missing, sharing a thirst-trap bikini selfie from a recent day on a local river.

The 38-year-old flashed a wide smile while perfectly framing the leopard-print skimpy swimsuit top, which was barely larger than her oversized sunglasses. Other photos showed the sun shining over the water.

She captioned the collection "Sunday Funday" and added the hashtags #boathair #dontcare #peaceriver #orangeskies.