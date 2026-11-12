Florida Mom, 38, Accused of 'Performing Inappropriate Acts With Family Dog' Urged to Launch Adult Site Career After Posting Bikini Photos Following Arrest
Nov. 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The Florida mom reportedly caught on camera committing disturbing acts with the family dog has returned to social media with a fury, brushing off the allegations levied by her estranged ex while posting a revealing bikini photo of herself enjoying her freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now friends of Malia Nummerdor, who have stood by and supported the mother of two during her messy divorce, want to see her take advantage of her fame by launching an adult website.
'Sunday Funday' for Malia Nummerdor
Malia and her husband, Erik, are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head in September when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in intimate acts with the family dog, Ranger.
While their separation seems to be turning increasingly bitter, Malia has given Erik a glimpse of what he is missing, sharing a thirst-trap bikini selfie from a recent day on a local river.
The 38-year-old flashed a wide smile while perfectly framing the leopard-print skimpy swimsuit top, which was barely larger than her oversized sunglasses. Other photos showed the sun shining over the water.
She captioned the collection "Sunday Funday" and added the hashtags #boathair #dontcare #peaceriver #orangeskies.
Friends are 'Only' Big 'Fans' of Malia Nummerdor
In the comments section, friends apparently liked what they saw, with one urging her to "Start that OF's.... lol," referring to the popular adult platform featuring user-generated content.
The same friend followed that up with a post that said, "Gawd..." with a trio of drooling emojis. He also added, "I better be your 1st customer....lol."
Other friends used adjectives like "Cute," "Gorgeous," and "Stunning."
While one person was a little more blunt, commenting, "Hello, what nice t-ts you have; your ex-husband must be a d-mn idiot for everything he did."
Malia Nummerdor Claimed She Was 'Threatened' With the Release of the Video
As Radar has reported, amid their divorce, Malia told authorities her ex kept the incriminating video for years and would regularly use its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time he wished.
Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik had been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.
"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," her arrest affidavit states.
Since her arrest, Malia has been airing the couple's dirty laundry on her social media after Erik was allegedly unfaithful to her. But after publicly shaming her with the accusatory animal video, the jilted wife might actually be able to turn the tables on him – especially if he had been deliberately holding onto the incriminating tape.
Erik Nummerdor Could Face His Own Charges
Florida law "prohibits knowingly filming, distributing, or possessing qualifying pornographic material depicting prohibited sexual activity involving an animal," Spencer Kuvin, chief legal officer and board-certified civil trial attorney at GOLDLAW in Florida, told Radar.
"Any one of those acts can support a third-degree felony charge," he said.
Malia could even possibly pursue extortion charges against her ex, especially if "the threats were intended to obtain money, an advantage, or compel her to do something or refrain from doing something against her will," Kuvin continued.
For now, however, it seems Malia is just interested in living her best life... without her ex.
"I have seen and experienced a LOT of betrayal in my life, but the last year has been a true eye opener for me," Malia posted in June. "If I see you out and I seem standoffiish/mean/ rude, accept it or don't. Right now, it's about me and my kids, everyone else can kick rocks barefoot forever!"