EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Breaks Silence After Arrest — 'I Will Shine Again'

Malia and Erik are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head in September when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

Authorities soon arrested Malia and charged her with "sexual activity" with the dog, but friends have stood by her, insisting there must be more to the story.

After weeks of social media silence, Malia has hinted at how her life has changed through a series of inspirational memes she has shared online.

One recent post encourages, "Stop stressing girl. You have a good heart. A kind soul. The universe is on your side. You're going to be fine."