EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Breaks Silence After Arrest — 'I Will Shine Again'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The Florida mom allegedly caught on camera committing disturbing acts with the family dog has broken her silence since her arrest, sharing a series of inspirational messages on social media while also thanking her friends for their unwavering support, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor claims her estranged husband, Erik Nummerdo, set her up by sharing the video amid their contentious divorce.
'The Universe is on Your Side'
Malia and Erik are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head in September when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.
Authorities soon arrested Malia and charged her with "sexual activity" with the dog, but friends have stood by her, insisting there must be more to the story.
After weeks of social media silence, Malia has hinted at how her life has changed through a series of inspirational memes she has shared online.
One recent post encourages, "Stop stressing girl. You have a good heart. A kind soul. The universe is on your side. You're going to be fine."
Malia Nummerdor Opens Up
In an earlier post, the 38-year-old made a special note to recognize her supporters, personally writing, "I cannot thank all of you enough."
Below that, she included a meme that stated, "There is something so beautiful about having long-term friends that have witnessed multiple versions of you and loved you unconditionally through each version."
When one friend posted on Malia's timeline, "Keep ya head up girl we here for you," she responded, "Only keep it down long enough to pray!!! Cannot thank my real ones enough."
She later proudly declared, "I will shine again."
Friends Have Started a Fundraiser for Malia Nummerdor
Malia's friends have supported her since her story broke, both emotionally and financially. An online GiveSendGo campaign has already raised over 1,200 dollars from 24 different donors.
Organizers stress the fundraiser is not for Malia's legal defense, but instead to help support her two young sons, "who deserve privacy, stability, and as much normalcy as possible while the adults involved work through what comes next."
The campaign organizer explains that Malia is an only child who has already lost both of her parents, "so she does not have that immediate family support to lean on during a time like this."
The pitch continues, "Instead, she is surrounded by close friends, most of whom she has known for decades, who care deeply about her and are doing everything they can to support her and her family through this situation."
Malia Nummerdor Claims Her Ex Kept the Old Video to 'Threaten Her'
As Radar has reported, amid their bitter divorce, Malia told authorities her ex kept the incriminating video for years and would regularly use its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time he wished.
Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik had been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.
"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," her arrest affidavit states.
Since her arrest, Malia has been airing the couple's dirty laundry on her social media. According to some of the comments from people who identify as her friends, Erik was allegedly unfaithful to her – something Malia seemingly alludes to in several posts.
"Trash has for sure shown itself; repercussions are serious- hopefully that's known," she posted. "I have some very serious decisions to make at this point, but my only goal was divorce; it’s in gods hands from here on out!"