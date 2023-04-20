'White Lotus' Star Sex Scandal: F. Murray Abraham Fired From 'Mythic Quest' For Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Actor F. Murray Abraham issued a public apology for offensive "jokes" he told to colleagues on the set of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which got him booted from the show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the actor's massive success on the hit HBO series White Lotus, Abraham, 83, was dismissed from the Apple TV+ production. It was revealed that the actor was let go after two complaints of alleged misconduct by Mythic Quest colleagues were filed against him.
Following the shocking report from Rolling Stone on Abraham's alleged behavior on set, the actor addressed the accusation.
"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," Abraham said in a statement. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people."
"I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me," the actor added.
According to the report, Abraham was allegedly given a warning after the first complaint was filed. When the second complaint was filed — and subsequently brought to the attention of the series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney — Abraham was released from the cast.
Abraham's character, C.W. Longbottom, was featured in the first two seasons of the show. When his character was noticeably absent from season 3, his co-stars discovered on-screen that he was terminally ill and chose to end his life in a Thelma & Louise style.
On being released from the series, the show's production company, Lionsgate Television, released a statement.
"We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions," the production company shared.
While fellow cast members have not commented on the untimely departure, McElhenney said it was a "bummer."
"It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season," McElhenney said prior to the premiere of season 3. "But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him."
"We definitely address it in a big way," the co-creator said of Abraham's on-screen death.