'White Lotus' Star Sex Scandal: F. Murray Abraham Fired From 'Mythic Quest' For Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Actor F. Murray Abraham issued a public apology for offensive "jokes" he told to colleagues on the set of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which got him booted from the show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the actor's massive success on the hit HBO series White Lotus, Abraham, 83, was dismissed from the Apple TV+ production. It was revealed that the actor was let go after two complaints of alleged misconduct by Mythic Quest colleagues were filed against him.