EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Admits He Goes 'Too Far' With Stunts — After We Revealed How 62-Year-Old Is 'Dicing With Death' For 'Mission: Impossible' Pay Checks

"I'm always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film," the star confirmed while grinning during a recent appearance on Australia's Today show.

He proudly added: "There's numerous other films that we're actively working on right now."

But at 62, the Hollywood star's body is creaking after a series of injuries from stunts that could have killed him.

And despite recently telling Mission: Impossible writer Chris McQuarries he constantly tries to "kill him" by including stunts in the flicks, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

One source raising alarm bells over the extreme physical toll his death-defying stunts are taking told us: "Tom is dicing with death every time he steps on set.

"There's admiration for his efforts, yes, but also real concern.

"At some point, something could go very wrong – it's actually like he has a death wish."

Cruise's appearance on the Today show confirmed RadarOnline.com's story he would continue with the Mission: Impossible flicks even though doing stunts for them could land him in an early grave.

Cruise, who has suffered a string of serious injuries over his four-decade career, is once again pushing the limits as he plans more action-heavy roles, including another Mission: Impossible instalment and a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick.

In 2017, he shattered his ankle leaping between rooftops for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and in 2005, tore a shoulder muscle during a knife fight sequence for Mission: Impossible III.

He has also endured cracked ribs, burns, and a torn hamstring – all in the name of doing his own stunts.

The actor confirmed on Today he and his creative team are deep in discussions about the future of the Top Gun franchise.

He said: "Yeah, we're thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what's possible.

"It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we're working on, we're discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick."