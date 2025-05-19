EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid 'Heading for Marriage AND a Baby' As Actor Feels 'Now Is the Time to Settle'
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are "in love" and making plans for marriage and a baby, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
One insider said the ex-playboy A Star Is Born actor feels now is the right time to "finally" settle down.
Our source said: "Gigi and Bradley are totally smitten. She sparked a lot of buzz by wearing a ring, but she hasn’t confirmed whether they’re engaged or married.
"But it's pretty clear that’s where she hopes things are heading – she wouldn’t be this committed if Bradley wasn’t on the same page."
Playboy Days Over
The couple have kept their relationship relatively low-profile since they were first linked in 2023.
But Hadid, 30, recently appeared to confirm the romance with a photo of the pair kissing at her 30th birthday celebration, in a series of images shared with her 80 million Instagram followers.
The same post sparked speculation about a possible engagement when fans noticed a ring on Hadid's left hand.
Even though no announcement has been made, the source said a wedding is now a serious possibility – as is a baby.
"They’re both on board with having a baby," our source said. "They’re not in a huge rush – Gigi would prefer to tie the knot first, but starting a family together is definitely a big priority for her.
Both Hadid and Cooper have children from previous relationships.
New Start
Hadid shares four-year-old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, while Cooper has an eight-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with model Irina Shayk.
"Lea is getting older and Bradley’s been thinking more about giving her a sibling," our source said. "It's looking likely that he and Gigi will start trying for a baby in the near future."
Although Cooper has not publicly commented on the relationship, Hadid gave a rare insight into their dynamic earlier this year.
She said: "I respect him so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."
Cooper, who recently starred in and directed Maestro, has previously spoken about how fatherhood transformed his life, calling his daughter Lea "the greatest thing" that's ever happened to him.
Hadid, who has continued to co-parent with Malik since their 2021 split, has also described motherhood as her top priority, saying in 2023: "Whatever I do in a day, it's for Khai. I feel like I've really matured."
Now, friends say both stars feel ready to build something more permanent together.
Our source went on: "Bradley’s in a place now where he’s focused on the future.
"He’s enjoyed the single life, but he’s looking for something more meaningful – and he sees that with Gigi.
"There’s no rush, but it’s obvious they’re moving toward something serious."