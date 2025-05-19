EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid 'Heading for Marriage AND a Baby' As Actor Feels 'Now Is the Time to Settle'

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are "in love" and making plans for marriage and a baby, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

One insider said the ex-playboy A Star Is Born actor feels now is the right time to "finally" settle down.

Our source said: "Gigi and Bradley are totally smitten. She sparked a lot of buzz by wearing a ring, but she hasn’t confirmed whether they’re engaged or married.

"But it's pretty clear that’s where she hopes things are heading – she wouldn’t be this committed if Bradley wasn’t on the same page."