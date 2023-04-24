Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Gets Quietly Released From Prison Early After Serving Only 16 Months

After serving only 16 months for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, former police officer Kim Potter was quietly released from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Potter was released around 4 AM on Monday from Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility. Her release began the start of an eight month probation.

During an April 2021 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Potter fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, after she mistook her taser for her firearm.