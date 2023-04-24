Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Gets Quietly Released From Prison Early After Serving Only 16 Months
After serving only 16 months for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, former police officer Kim Potter was quietly released from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Potter was released around 4 AM on Monday from Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility. Her release began the start of an eight month probation.
During an April 2021 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Potter fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, after she mistook her taser for her firearm.
Despite only being sentenced to two-years in prison for the fatal shooting, Potter left the corrections facility after serving a little over a year.
Anticipating outrage over the mild sentence, Potter's quiet release was done on purpose.
Prison officials stated that "out of an abundance of caution" Potter was released from the facility to begin her probation during the early morning hours.
The statement noted that there was an "elevated concern for Ms. Potter's safety, including threatening comments directed at her and the potential for violent protests outside the Shakopee correctional facility."
Wright's family slammed prison official's decision and stated that the former Brooklyn Center police officer's unforgivable actions left them "cursed forever."
While on probation, Potter is not allowed to leave Wisconsin without permission. She must meet with a parole officer, be subject to random drug screenings and visits, cannot possess a gun or other weapons — and is not allowed to contact Wright's family.
Like countless other cop-related shootings, Wright was pulled over for a routine traffic stop.
Potter claimed that she initially pulled Wright over for expired plates — and during the stop it was discovered that there was a warrant for his arrest.
The former officer, who served for 26-years at that point, claimed she accidentally shot Wright after she mistook her taser for her gun.
The chaotic moments were captured on the police cruiser's dash camera, as well as Potter's body cam. In the footage, Potter can be heard saying, "Oh my God, I shot him," while Wright's car pulled away in a panic.
At the time of Wright's traffic stop, about 10-miles away, former officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the killing of George Floyd, yet another heinous crime that was caught on camera.
While the area continued to mourn Floyd's death, the killing of Wright was insult to injury.
Protests erupted and critics demanded that Potter be held accountable for her actions.
Potter was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter, but many saw the sentence as too mild.