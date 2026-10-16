Everything to Know About Billy Joel's Health Condition — as Iconic Singer Reveals He Can No Longer Drive or Perform in Heartbreaking Update

Last year, Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the disorder happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain, which can disrupt balance, memory, vision, and hearing.

The singer announced his diagnosis in May last year when he officially canceled the remainder of his tour.

The decision came after he had already postponed several dates following a fall during his show at Mohegan Sun Casino in Montville, Connecticut.

At the time, it was announced that the condition affected some of his abilities.