Everything to Know About Billy Joel's Health Condition — as Iconic Singer Reveals He Can No Longer Drive or Perform in Heartbreaking Update
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Billy Joel has opened up about the devastating impact of his brain condition and how it has affected his daily life and career as doctors continue to evaluate his health.
More than one year after the Piano Man singer first disclosed his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), RadarOnline.com can reveal everything to know so far.
What Is NPH?
Last year, Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the disorder happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain, which can disrupt balance, memory, vision, and hearing.
The singer announced his diagnosis in May last year when he officially canceled the remainder of his tour.
The decision came after he had already postponed several dates following a fall during his show at Mohegan Sun Casino in Montville, Connecticut.
At the time, it was announced that the condition affected some of his abilities.
Billy Joel Is No Longer Allowed to Drive
The singer confirmed in a recent interview that he is not allowed to drive and must complete further neurological tests before he knows if he can even return to the stage.
The restriction has forced a major personal decision. Joel, who built a collection of motorcycles over the years, said that he is putting some of them up for auction.
Although he's described himself not as a collector but as a true rider who loved the anonymity and freedom of motorcycles, he understood that it was time to pass them on to someone else.
“I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield,” he added.
Billy Joel Had Major Difficulties Performing
Joel also revealed why performing is off the table for now. According to the singer, his neurologist warned him about the physical toll his live shows take on him, comparing every performance to getting a concussion.
“Rock and roll is loud, man,” he said, pointing out the combination of volume, bright lighting, stress, crowd energy and the physical demands of being onstage.
Doctors have told him he should not be performing, but he's said that he hopes to one day return to the stage.
The Surgery and Its Results
The New York City native shared a major update about his treatment on SiriusXM’s The Billy Joel Channel last month, revealing that he had agreed to have a shunt implanted in his brain to help drain the excess fluid.
The songwriter admitted he was initially hesitant about the procedure but changed his mind after researching how it could help with balance and memory issues.
“I don’t want to lose my marbles,” he said at the time, noting it is difficult to distinguish what is age-related and what is related to the condition.
The operation eventually improved his memory, balance, and overall ability to function.
Joel said he has continued physical therapy and is following all medical advice. Despite the setbacks, he offered a reassuring message to fans.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here,” he stated.