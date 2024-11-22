Ethics Committee 'Told of SECOND Sexual Encounter Between Matt Gaetz and 17-Year-Old Girl at Party'

CNN reported that the woman testified about her second sexual encounter with Gaetz when she was 17 years old and allegedly revealed it included another adult woman.

According to the outlet, the woman's description of the second alleged sexual encounter was included in her testimony to the House Ethics Committee, as well as a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit.

Since the bombshell allegations resurfaced, Gaetz has repeatedly denied having sex with a minor and was not charged following the Justice Department's investigation.

In addition, the network also reported that the other woman had denied participating in the alleged second encounter.