Ethics Committee 'Told of SECOND Sexual Encounter Between Matt Gaetz and 17-Year-Old Girl at Party'
The ethics committee has been "told of a second sexual encounter between Matt Gaetz and a 17-year-old girl."
According to reports, Gaetz announced he was backing out as President Donald Trump’s attorney general after he was reached out to for a comment regarding the latest bombshell accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CNN reported that the woman testified about her second sexual encounter with Gaetz when she was 17 years old and allegedly revealed it included another adult woman.
According to the outlet, the woman's description of the second alleged sexual encounter was included in her testimony to the House Ethics Committee, as well as a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit.
Since the bombshell allegations resurfaced, Gaetz has repeatedly denied having sex with a minor and was not charged following the Justice Department's investigation.
In addition, the network also reported that the other woman had denied participating in the alleged second encounter.
Following the looming accusations, Gaetz made the shocking announcement that he has withdrawn his name from consideration for Trump's Attorney General on Thursday.
As previously reported, the former Republican congressman withdrew as pressure to release the House Ethics Committee's report from the years-long sexual misconduct investigation intensified — including the allegations involving the minor at a 2017 party.
In a statement posted to X on Thursday, November 21, Gaetz said: "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.
"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.
"I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."
Shortly after Trump's announcement on November 13, Gaetz announced his sudden resignation from the House of Representatives — just two days before a House Ethics Committee report on his conduct was set to be released.
Gaetz faced backlash over his involvement in a sex trafficking probe led by current Attorney General Merrick Garland.
His resignation effectively terminated the committee's inquiry as he is no longer a sitting member.
According to various D.C. insiders, the impending release of the "highly damaging" ethics report was the driving force behind Gaetz's quick departure.
