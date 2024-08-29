'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Steps Out Looking Scruffy and Glum In First Outing Since Ex-Husband Tom Girardi Convicted for Stealing $15M
Erika Jayne was spotted for the first time since estranged husband Tom Girardi was found guilty of embezzeling $15million from past clients.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked glum when she was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Girardi, 85, was convicted of four counts of wire fraud on Tuesday in Los Angeles Federal Court.
Jayne, 53, and once-powerful attorney Girardi, 85, tied the knot in 2000. After he was accused of stealing millions from clients, the reality star split from Girardi in 2020 and later filed for divorce in November 2021.
The 85-year-old was accused of running an elaborate "Ponzi scheme" in which he lied to clients about their settlement amounts and misappropriated millions to fund a lavish lifestyle, including private jets, luxury cars, expensive jewelry and $20 million to fund Jayne's acting career.
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement after the conviction: "Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a 'Champion of Justice'.
"In reality, he was a Robin Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle. Today's verdict shows that the game is up – we can all now see this defendant for what he was and the victims he callously betrayed."
Jayne appeared somber in the wake of Girardi's conviction.
While the Bravo celebrity is usually dressed to the nines, Jayne was seen dressed down in a long-sleeved t-shirt, cut-off sweat pants and sandals. She wore no make-up and a baseball cap with her blonde hair down and straight.
It was a stark difference to what fans are used to seeing, though the 53-year-old has been open about struggling to adjust to a less-than-lavish lifestyle since splitting from Girardi four years ago.
During a 2018 interview with former daytime talkshow host Wendy Williams, Jayne confessed to spending upwards of $40,000 per month on her beauty routine.
A year after she filed for divorce, reality appeared to set in. Despite her financial woes, Jayne refused to part with her infamous glam squad.
She said in 2022: "You can downsize and we've downsized, right? Certain things you don't downsize on and that's your glam."
Jayne justified continuing to spend money on her glam squad by claiming it was her "art".
She said: "Fashion, hair, makeup – to me, it's art. Living art, and I enjoy that. And it shouldn't be judged any other way. Nobody judges if people wanna have big families. I wanna buy a bunch of clothes."
Girardi, who was deemed competent to stand trial despite his deteriorating health, faces 20 years behind bars for each count. His sentencing date was scheduled for December 6.
