Erika Jayne Launches Las Vegas Residency After Struggling To Pay $2.2 Million Tax Bill, Losing Diamond Earrings In Bankruptcy Court
Erika Jayne has announced a Las Vegas residency which could bring in money to help her with the $2.2 million she owes in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old Bravo star has signed a deal to perform at House of Blues Las Vegas inside the Mandalay Bay. She will be performing on 11 dates from August 25 to December 2.
Jayne promised that the residency, named Bet It All on Blonde, will be all “fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour and fun.”
She added, “After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency.”
The reality star likely hopes the tour brings in a substantial amount of cash.
The reality star not only faces a $2.2 million tax lien but continues to rack up legal fees defending herself in various lawsuits over her estranged husband Tom Girardi.
The lien in question was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board in October 2022. The document listed both Jayne and Girardi on the bill.
The State of California accused the duo of owing $2,277,344.23 in taxes for 2019.
Jayne previously told the court, “in approximately late May 2022, my business manager received an Income Tax Due Notice bill from the California Franchise Tax Board [FTB] dated May 10, 2022, which states that I owe $2,226,985.77 in taxes for tax year 2019.”
The reality star said she was “in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant.”
“I do not have the ability to pay the FTB tax bill. I also do not know if the FTB is claiming any sort of lien on my assets, which include the diamond earrings,” the reality star admitted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were pushed into bankruptcy by various creditors. The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.
Many of his former clients had the same story. They said he secured them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but then had excuses when it came time to pay them.
The trustee presiding over the firm’s bankruptcy sued Jayne for the return of $25 million. The suit demands the reality star pay back money Girardi’s company used to pay the bills for Jayne’s company EJ Global.
Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed she knew nothing about Girardi’s alleged misconduct. The lawsuit has yet to be resolved.
Recently, Jayne had to turn over a pair of pricy diamond earrings that her estranged husband purchased her. The trustee claimed financial records proved the set was purchased by Girardi using his client’s funds. The judge ordered the earrings to be sold off at auction.