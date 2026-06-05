Epstein Death Mystery Deepens: Ex-Correction Officer Testifies She 'Not the Orange Figure' Seen Near Vile Pedo's Jail Cell CCTV Footage Before He Was Found Dead

"To be very honest, I don't know what it is, who it is, because I never went back to the tier, and I was never carrying anything orange at all, and I never issued anything orange to anyone in the SHU – not just only Epstein, just anyone," Noel testified last month, a just-released transcript has revealed.

On the night before Epstein's death, August 9 2019, surveillance footage at the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center showed an unidentified orange-colored figure moving up a staircase at about 10:39 p.m. The s-x offender would be discovered dead in his cell.

Previously, the Justice Department Inspector General report had revealed that the mysterious figure may have been Noel; however, no evidence was presented at the time. But according to an FBI log of the CCTV footage, the figure could have been an inmate.

According to a 2023 report from the Department of Justice's Inspector General, a hard drive failure prevented the majority of the cameras at the facility from streaming on that night.