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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Death Mystery Deepens: Ex-Correction Officer Testifies She 'Not the Orange Figure' Seen Near Vile Pedo's Jail Cell CCTV Footage Before He Was Found Dead

Jeffrey Epstein, Orange Figure
Source: MEGA; U.S. Bureau of Prisons

Tova Noel is claiming she's not the mysterious orange figure seen near Jeffrey Epstein's cell.

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June 5 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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The mystery behind Jeffrey Epstein's death has deepened, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as now a former correction officer at the same facility the vile pedo died has spoken out.

In her testimony before the House Oversight Committee recently, Tova Noel said she was not the orange figure seen moving near Epstein's jail cell on the night of his death.

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'I Don't Know Who It Is'

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Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein was found dead behind bars on August 10, 2019.

"To be very honest, I don't know what it is, who it is, because I never went back to the tier, and I was never carrying anything orange at all, and I never issued anything orange to anyone in the SHU – not just only Epstein, just anyone," Noel testified last month, a just-released transcript has revealed.

On the night before Epstein's death, August 9 2019, surveillance footage at the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center showed an unidentified orange-colored figure moving up a staircase at about 10:39 p.m. The s-x offender would be discovered dead in his cell.

Previously, the Justice Department Inspector General report had revealed that the mysterious figure may have been Noel; however, no evidence was presented at the time. But according to an FBI log of the CCTV footage, the figure could have been an inmate.

According to a 2023 report from the Department of Justice's Inspector General, a hard drive failure prevented the majority of the cameras at the facility from streaming on that night.

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Inmate Claims He Overheard 'Cover Up' Conversation

An orange figure was seen near the pedo's cell the night before he was discovered dead.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Prisons

An orange figure was seen near the pedo's cell the night before he was discovered dead.

While Epstein's cause of death was officially ruled a suicide, one inmate claimed he had overheard guards discussing covering up his passing. The unidentified inmate's five-page handwritten report was included in the federal government's online Epstein library after he made head-turning claims during an interview with the FBI.

According to the inmate, he was woken up by chaos after Epstein was found dead. The inmate claimed he heard guards shouting, "Breathe! Breathe," at about 6:30 a.m., before an officer added, "Dudes, you killed that dude."

A female guard, according to the inmate, then replied, "If he is dead, we're going to cover it up, and he’s going to have an alibi – my officers."

The inmate claimed the whole wing heard the exchange.

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Tova Noel's Epstein Search

Photo of Tova Noel
Source: Department of Justice

Former correction officer Tova Noel claimed she was not the figure.

The inmate also claimed his fellow jailmates said, "Miss Noel killed Jeffrey," referring to Noel.

Noel and Michael Thomas were the two correctional officers who were in charge of keeping an eye on Epstein and making the rounds that night, but they had not. Investigators determined Noel spent time browsing furniture online while Thomas looked at motorcycles instead of doing their mandatory inmate checks.

In 2021, when questioned under oath by the Department of Justice, Noel denied looking up Epstein online and claimed, "I don't remember doing that."

The duo was later charged with falsifying reports.

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein's cause of death was ruled a suicide.

While the charges against Noel and Thomas were eventually dropped, they were both fired.

Noel has been one of the major figures in the Epstein death theories, as it was also eventually discovered she had searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of his death.

Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found Epstein hanging in his cell.

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