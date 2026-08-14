EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Turned Graceland Into a Party Pad Years After King of Rock's Death — 'Priscilla Doesn’t Like the Idea'

But Keough isn't only planning to host parties at the iconic estate. Another source claimed that she's also considering having an exorcism done after several haunting experiences, including feeling random drops in temperature, smelling inexplicable whiffs of cologne out of nowhere, and hearing footsteps upstairs when no one else is around.

"Only the family goes upstairs," said the insider. "Even presidents have been denied access."

But similar to the wild get-togethers, Priscilla is also against the idea of stopping the supposed hauntings altogether, the source claimed.

"Priscilla used to love going upstairs at night because it made her feel closer to Elvis. She insists she could even feel someone touching her shoulder and whispering her name at times," the source noted. "Look, if Graceland is haunted, there isn't much doubt about the ghost's identity. If you see it that way, it's kind of heartless for Riley to stage an exorcism just to make the house more pleasant at the expense of throwing her grandfather's spirit out in the cold."