EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Turned Graceland Into a Party Pad Years After King of Rock's Death — 'Priscilla Doesn’t Like the Idea'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley was left frustrated after her granddaughter Riley Keough reportedly began using Graceland to host wild parties.
As the 49th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death approaches on August 16, RadarOnline.com looks at how the late King of Rock 'n' Roll's sprawling Memphis property has been used in recent years.
'Graceland Is a Living Symbol of Elvis' Greatness'
According to a family insider, the parties are not quiet gatherings but loud, energetic bashes that begin after guided tours at the estate have finished for the day.
"Graceland is a living symbol of Elvis’ greatness," the insider explained in resurfaced comments. "This is not a personal residence to do with as you wish."
Party Guests Allegedly Walk Through Family Cemetery
Keough's guests also allegedly have free run of the property and even tromp through their family cemetery, as it's located "right next to the pool."
Not only is Elvis buried in a plot, but his late daughter, Lisa Marie, her son Benjamin, and Elvis' parents and grandmother were also laid to rest there.
"People are wandering through it during the get-togethers," added the insider. "It’s unseemly and downright wrong!"
Parties Causing Tension Between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough
The situation became so upsetting to Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla, that it reportedly renewed friction between her and her granddaughter.
Back in 2023, the granddaughter and grandmother went to court after Keough was named sole trustee of Graceland in 2023. Lisa Marie made a 2016 amendment to her will that struck Priscilla from the board of trustees.
While the pair is said to be close despite any past legal woes, this situation with the shindigs at Graceland is "reopening a wound," according to the insider.
"Priscilla doesn’t like the idea of parties being held in Graceland," added the insider. "She thinks it’s obnoxious, particularly after the way that Riley gained control of the estate. It’s causing a lot of family drama and tension at the moment."
Graceland Rumored to Be Haunted by Elvis' Ghost
But Keough isn't only planning to host parties at the iconic estate. Another source claimed that she's also considering having an exorcism done after several haunting experiences, including feeling random drops in temperature, smelling inexplicable whiffs of cologne out of nowhere, and hearing footsteps upstairs when no one else is around.
"Only the family goes upstairs," said the insider. "Even presidents have been denied access."
But similar to the wild get-togethers, Priscilla is also against the idea of stopping the supposed hauntings altogether, the source claimed.
"Priscilla used to love going upstairs at night because it made her feel closer to Elvis. She insists she could even feel someone touching her shoulder and whispering her name at times," the source noted. "Look, if Graceland is haunted, there isn't much doubt about the ghost's identity. If you see it that way, it's kind of heartless for Riley to stage an exorcism just to make the house more pleasant at the expense of throwing her grandfather's spirit out in the cold."