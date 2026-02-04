Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Presley Heiress Riley's Exorcism at Graceland! How Elvis' Granddaughter is Planning Poltergeist Purge to Free the King's 'Trapped' Spirit

Riley Keough has planned a Graceland exorcism amid claims Elvis Presley's spirit remains trapped inside the estate.
Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Graceland heiress Riley Keough is desperately considering an exorcism at the iconic home of her grandfather, Elvis Presley, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

But insiders said Elvis' widow and Keough's grandma, Priscilla Presley, 80, is dead set against the idea.

Insiders said Elvis Presley's second floor at Graceland has remained off-limits since his 1977 death.
Insiders said Keough has been spooked by sudden drops in temperature, the sound of footsteps when no one's there, the overpowering smell of cologne, and other inexplicable phenomena inside the Memphis mansion, a family insider said.

The King of Rock 'n' Roll infamously died from heart failure on his bathroom throne at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977, in the upstairs bathroom of the two-story house.

Since then, sources said the second floor of the mansion – which included his bedroom and private sanctuary – has remained off-limits to the public, while the first floor and much of the grounds serve as a museum dedicated to his memory.

"Only the family goes upstairs," said the insider. "Even presidents have been denied access."

"Instead, that area is kept exactly the way it was on the day Elvis died – right down to the same record on the turntable he listened to last – to best preserve his memory."

Sources said Riley Keough's daughter reacts fearfully to unexplained activity inside the mansion.
But the scary decades-long doings have made the home too spooky for Keough, 36, and her hubby, Ben Smith-Petersen, 34, said the source, who added their daughter, Tupelo, 3, cries whenever she's coaxed upstairs, and Keough's half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 17, refuse to stay overnight in the house.

"Both Riley and her [deceased] brother Ben [Keough] would cover their ears as kids whenever they heard footsteps upstairs," said the source. "They'd get so scared."

But the source added Priscilla – who is no longer a Graceland trustee or board member following a legal dispute with Riley after the 2023 death of Priscilla's daughter and Riley's mom, Lisa Marie Presley – is pulling every string remaining to her to prevent the exorcism.

The source said: "Priscilla used to love going upstairs at night because it made her feel closer to Elvis. She insists she could even feel someone touching her shoulder and whispering her name at times.

"Look, if Graceland is haunted, there isn't much doubt about the ghost's identity. If you see it that way, it's kind of heartless for Riley to stage an exorcism just to make the house more pleasant at the expense of throwing her grandfather's spirit out in the cold."

