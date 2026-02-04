EXCLUSIVE: Presley Heiress Riley's Exorcism at Graceland! How Elvis' Granddaughter is Planning Poltergeist Purge to Free the King's 'Trapped' Spirit

Insiders said Keough has been spooked by sudden drops in temperature, the sound of footsteps when no one's there, the overpowering smell of cologne, and other inexplicable phenomena inside the Memphis mansion, a family insider said.

The King of Rock 'n' Roll infamously died from heart failure on his bathroom throne at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977, in the upstairs bathroom of the two-story house.

Since then, sources said the second floor of the mansion – which included his bedroom and private sanctuary – has remained off-limits to the public, while the first floor and much of the grounds serve as a museum dedicated to his memory.

"Only the family goes upstairs," said the insider. "Even presidents have been denied access."

"Instead, that area is kept exactly the way it was on the day Elvis died – right down to the same record on the turntable he listened to last – to best preserve his memory."