EXCLUSIVE: 'Spooky' Similarities Between Lisa Marie and Elvis' Autopsies Revealed — As It's Claimed King of Rock 'N' Roll Suffered From 'Incest Diseases'

Elvis died in 1977, aged 42, and Hoedel argues his death, often attributed to prescription drug abuse, was rooted instead in congenital and genetic disease.

The rocker's family history is marked by premature deaths. His mother, Gladys Presley, died at 46, while three of his uncles died from heart, kidney, and liver disease in their forties and early fifties.

Hoedel says this pattern matters when assessing both Elvis's health and that of his only child.

She said: "By the time Elvis died in 1977, he had a disease or disorder in nine of the 11 systems of the body. At least five of those were present prior to fame and have likely been there since birth. This is even more relevant now that the autopsy of Lisa Marie Presley revealed a great deal of disease."

She added the cause of Lisa Marie's death – small bowel obstruction linked to bariatric surgery – raised wider questions about her lifelong health.