Ellen Pompeo Refuses to Bury the Hatchet With Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-star Katherine Heigl: Report

ellen pompeo refuses to bury hatchet katherine heigl pp
Source: MEGA

Ellen Pompeo's feud with Katherine Heigl reportedly rages on.

By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Actress Ellen Pompeo has been accused of being an ice queen over her refusal to mend her relationship with former Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl.

According a sensational report, Pompeo allegedly continues to reject any olive branch from Heigl, regardless of how hard the show's outcast grovels to get in the her good graces, RadarOnline.com has learned.

ellen pompeo refuses to bury hatchet katherine heigl
Source: MEGA

Sources say Pompeo is still 'queen bee' of the hit series despite leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' last year.

Pompeo and Heigl recently appeared chummy onstage at the Emmy Awards with Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson, their former castmates from the ABC medical drama.

Despite the mini reunion at the award show, sources claim Pompeo — who turned her high-paying TV stint as Dr. Meredith Grey into a $80 million fortune and lucrative career as a producer — has zero interest in burying the hatchet with Heigl.

ellen pompeo refuses to bury hatchet katherine heigl jpg
Source: MEGA

Heigl offended her co-stars when she withdrew from Emmy contention in 2008 citing her character's lack of 'quality material.'

According to the National Enquirer, tipsters alleged Pompeo and other grumbling Grey's stars still carry a grudge against the 27 Dresses actress after she yanked her name from Emmy contention in 2008 because she felt the show didn't give her enough quality material!

Heigl, who played Dr. Izzie Stevens, left the hit series in 2010 — and sources confide none of the cast members were sad to see her go.

ellen pompeo refuses to bury hatchet katherine heigl
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Heigl will 'never truly be welcomed' back into the 'Grey's' clique.

An insider alleged that while Heigl may think the Emmy appearance means she's working her way back into the Grey's clique, "she'll never truly be welcomed."

The tipster additionally claimed no one thinks the Knocked Up star is truly sorry for her past remarks — and everyone believes she considers herself "too good" for the soapy show.

ellen pompeo refuses to bury hatchet katherine heigl
Source: ABC

Pompeo allegedly plans on 'keeping Katherine on the other side of the fence.'

The insider proceeded to note Pompeo has long been Grey's "queen bee" — despite hanging up her scrubs last year — and allegedly plans on "keeping Katherine on the other side of the fence."

"It's got to be baffling for Katherine," the source said. "The cast have their informal get togethers and she's never invited."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Pompeo and Heigl for comment.

Pompeo isn't the only former Grey's co-star who refuses to bury the hatchet with Heigl. Isaiah Washington — who starred as Dr. Preston Burke in the show's first three seasons — reignited his feud with Heigl nearly 10 years after he was fired from the series for using a gay slur against Patrick Dempsey on set.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech," Washington wrote in a fiery 2020 tweet.

Washington referred to Heigl's 2007 comments to Access Hollywood, in which she said he "needs to just not speak in public, period" after the scandal made headlines.

