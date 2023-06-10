Ellen Pompeo Making Massive Demands Ahead of Possible 'Grey's Anatomy' Return After Ratings Plummet: Sources

"Ellen's developed an even bigger head since she left the show. She was already conceited but now bosses are trying to lure her back, and she's ruthlessly crowing about it," whispered an insider.

In February, Pompeo, 53, walked away from the role of Meredith Grey, which she originated in 2005 — but sources say bigshots are begging the TV doc to come back to the ailing ABC series because it's hemorrhaged viewers.