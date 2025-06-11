Your tip
Celebrity > Elizabeth Hurley

See Elizabeth Hurley Strip Totally Naked as She Declares Love for Billy Ray Cyrus

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley poses completely nude in a field to celebrate turning 60 – and declared her love for Billy Ray Cyrus.

June 11 2025, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley has celebrated turning 60 by stripping totally nude – and declaring her love for Billy Ray Cyrus.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actress, who hit the milestone on Tuesday, left her Instagram followers open-mouthed by posting the steamy snap on her account alongside a message expressing how happy she is with her oddball new romance.

Hurley: 'I'm In Love'

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;Instagram

British model Hurley cosies up with new boyfriend Cyrus as their relationship blossoms.

Hurley wrote: "Happy birthday to me!

"This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I'm in love.

"Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world.

"Pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."

Source: @elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Hurley strips nude to mark turning 60.

Not long after, Achy Breaky Heart singer Cyrus shared his own loved-up snap as he embraced Hurley and sent her birthday well-wishes.

He wrote alongside an image of them hugging: "Happy birthday to the love of my life."

Hurley's son Damian adding a slew of love hearts underneath Cyrus' post, indicating he's given their relationship his blessing,

And it also seems that his daughter, pop sensation Miley Cyrus, is warming to the relationship after famously cutting ties with her father in 2023 following the end of his marriage to her mother Tish.

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Cyrus uploaded this tribute post to Hurley to mark her 60th, captioning it: 'Happy birthday to the love of my life.'

Despite their messy and public fallout, Miley now wishes "happiness" to her three-times wed dad and Hurley despite struggling with the "pain" of seeing her parents go their separate ways.

Miley said: "I'm being an adult about it.

"At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.'

First Snag In Relationship

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Cyrus feels Hurley's 'third-wheel' son Damian is driving a wedge between himself and the model.

However, despite the loved-up pair flaunting their love online, their relationship recently hit its first snag.

RadarOnline.com has revealed Damian's constant presence is trying a wedge between the couple, after the trio were snapped together at a gala event in Rome where Cyrus looked particularly unhappy to be there, unlike Hurley and her son.

A source said: "The pictures in Rome say it all.

"At (the gala) Damian barely left Liz's side. Billy seemed annoyed that Damian didn't give him and Liz enough time to be seen as a couple before photobombing them."

Hurley's Strong Bond With Damian

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley and son Damian share an unbreakable bond.

Weeks before the event, Hurley gushed over her new boyfriend.

The pair first became friends while filming the holiday flick Christmas in Paradise in 2021.

Hurley said: "He's a very fabulous person, he's very nice. We're very happy."

Our insider said while Cyrus is "equally smitten" with Hurley, he's "just not sure what to make of Damian's constant presence."

They added: "He suspects that going up against Damian would mark the end of his dream romance."

Hurley and Damian are very close due to the actress practically raising her son as a single mom. Damian's father, Steve Bing, died in 2020 but was not heavily involved in his son's upbringing.

Damian was said to view Hurley's ex-husband Arun Nayar, as well as her late fiancé Shane Warne, as his father figures.

Our source said: "Nothing – or nobody – could ever break Liz and Damian's bond."

