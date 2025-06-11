See Elizabeth Hurley Strip Totally Naked as She Declares Love for Billy Ray Cyrus

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actress, who hit the milestone on Tuesday, left her Instagram followers open-mouthed by posting the steamy snap on her account alongside a message expressing how happy she is with her oddball new romance.

Elizabeth Hurley has celebrated turning 60 by stripping totally nude – and declaring her love for Billy Ray Cyrus .

British model Hurley cosies up with new boyfriend Cyrus as their relationship blossoms.

Hurley wrote: "Happy birthday to me!

"This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I'm in love.

"Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world.

"Pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."