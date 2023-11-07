'Possible Hate Crime': LA Sheriffs Investigating Elderly Jewish Man's Death as 'Homicide'

At a press conference held by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, spokesperson Jim Fryhoff said that the office is interviewing witnesses who claimed they saw Kessler fall backward and hit his head at the demonstration.

"What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward is not crystal clear right now," Fryhoff said of the active investigation.

The spokesperson noted that the investigation began after Kessler died at 3 AM Monday.