'Possible Hate Crime': LA Sheriffs Investigating Elderly Jewish Man's Death as 'Homicide'
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that the death of an elderly Jewish man is now being "investigated as a homicide" and possible hate crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paul Kessler, 69, died after sustaining a head injury during a demonstration in Simi Valley on Sunday, where both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protestors were present.
At a press conference held by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, spokesperson Jim Fryhoff said that the office is interviewing witnesses who claimed they saw Kessler fall backward and hit his head at the demonstration.
"What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward is not crystal clear right now," Fryhoff said of the active investigation.
The spokesperson noted that the investigation began after Kessler died at 3 AM Monday.
While the suspect believed to be responsible for Kessler's injuries has not been publicly identified, authorities have been in contact with a suspect.
"Yesterday afternoon detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect and the suspect’s residence. At 4:58 PM, detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by the suspect in the city of Simi Valley. The suspect was detained, and until completion of the search warrant and was released at 6:15 PM," Fryhoff continued.
"During the detention of the suspect, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the city of Moorpark. I cannot comment on the results of that search warrant as the investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson said while adding authorities "have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, and this is being investigated as a homicide."
The announcement followed a statement that the sheriff's office issued on Monday, which said that the 69-year-old man "was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s)."
The statement noted that the incident has been "isolated and not part of a large effort."
As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalates, protestors around the world have gathered to demand an Israeli ceasefire. Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. on Saturday in support of Palestine, while hundreds of others took over Grand Central Station and held a sit-in at the Capitol.
"We understand that the war in Israel and Gaza has led to an increase in hateful and threatening rhetoric, and we want to assure the Muslim and Jewish communities that we stand with them both during this difficult time," Fryhoff said on Tuesday.
Israel declared war on Hamas immediately following the October 7 attacks, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis and over a hundred more were taken to Gaza as hostages.
Israel has shut down calls for a ceasefire and vowed to continue their offensive campaign until all hostages are returned.