That Time Trump Was Nearly Killed in Helicopter Ride With Kamala Harris’ ‘Ex’? Nope... It’s ‘Complete BS’ Says Chopper Passenger

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Willie Brown and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Willie Brown denied Donald Trump's claims about nearly dying in a helicopter ride.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump can’t get his facts straight.

The ex-president told a dramatic story about almost dying in a helicopter accident with Kamala Harris’ one-time boyfriend Willie Brown during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. The only problem? It never happened.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Brown was never in a helicopter with Trump – and contrary to the ex-president’s statements, Brown remains a supporter of the vice president.

donald trump backs out abc debate kamala harris fox news audience
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed he rode in a helicopter with Willie Brown that nearly crashed at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

At the press conference, Trump, 78, was asked how Harris’ personal relationship with Brown, 90, the former mayor of San Francisco, possibly influenced her political career.

Brown and Harris, 59, dated between 1994 and 1995. At the time, Brown was speaker of the California State Assembly and Harris was a prosecutor in Alameda County.

Eyebrows were raised when the Republican nominee claimed he knew “Wille Brown very well” – and then recalled an alleged near-death experience with him.

trump made up story willie brown flight
Source: MEGA

Brown denied ever being in the situation with Trump as well as his claims about speaking ill of Kamala Harris.

Trump told reporters: “Well, I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him.

“We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together and there was an emergency landing. This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie – he was a little concerned.”

The Republican nominee then went on to claim he had not seen Brown “in years”, but the former mayor told him “terrible things” about the vice president.

Trump said: “He had a big part in what happened with Kamala. But he – I don’t know, maybe he’s changed his tune, but he was not a fan of hers very much at that point.”

donald trump willie brown helicopter story false
Source: MEGA

Harris dated Brown while she was a prosecutor in Alameda County.

While Trump presented his story as “fact”, Brown pushed back and insisted he never rode in a helicopter with the ex-president nor has he ever been in a situation where one had to make an emergency landing.

Brown told the New York Times: “You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!”

Donald Trump
In a separate interview, Brown addressed Trump’s claims about him saying “terrible things” about Harris.

The famous San Francisco mayor also denied that ever happened, saying: “That’s so far-fetched, it’s unbelievable”.

“I could not envision thinking of Kamala Harris in any negative way. She’s a good friend a long time ago, absolutely beautiful woman, smart as all hell, very successful, electorally speaking.”

trump willie brown helicopter story
Source: MEGA

Trump actually rode in a helicopter with Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown to survey the Camp Fire damage.

Apparently, Trump mixed up Willie Brown with Jerry Brown, the former governor of California.

In the wake of the Camp Fire in 2018, Trump rode in a helicopter with Jerry and Gavin Newsom to survey damage from the state’s deadliest wildfire in history.

Newsom was quick to “call complete B.S.” on Trump’s wild claim about the helicopter ride.

The California governor said: “I was on a helicopter with Jerry Brown and Trump, and it didn’t go down.”

A spokesperson for Jerry echoed Newsom’s recollection of events and said: “There was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris.”

When the Trump campaign was presented with the Brown’s side of the story, spokesman Steven Cheung simply told CNN: “Slick Willie!”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

