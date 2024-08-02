Kamala Harris Hit With More ‘Boss From Hell’ Allegations: Former Intern Accuses VP of Hurling F-bombs, Terrifying Staff
Kamala Harris was called out by the father of one of her former interns who claimed she was known for "throw[ing] around f-bombs" and "berating staff", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unpaid summer intern, who worked for Harris when she was California's attorney general, alleged staff members were "in complete fear" of their boss, who made rigorous demands and "used profanity throughout the day".
The vice president reportedly "instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, 'Good Morning General.'"
Terry McAteer's op-ed in California newspaper The Union said his son, Gregory, was "given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members".
"There is another side of Kamala Harris which the general public does not know. Gregory had an eye-opening experience in Kamala Harris’ office that none of us expected. For his sake, the month could not pass quickly enough."
"Never once during the month-long internship did Harris introduce herself to our son (as he was only in an office with 20 paid employees) and staff was too intimidated by her to introduce him. The only acknowledgment was a form letter of 'thanks' signed by Harris given to him on his last day of service."
Reflecting on his son's troubling experience in a "hostile environment" with the politician, he argued: "This is not the workplace of someone who respects her staff."
"I had Gregory read this piece before submitting it and he is willing to put his own integrity on the line because the truth is important to him. In fact, integrity and character are still virtues that can and should be upheld in our politicians and politics; we just haven’t seen them in a while."
RadarOnline.com reached out to the VP's camp for comment about these claims, but have not received a response.
The 2019 op-ed was not the first scathing critique to come out of a workplace led by the Harris. Rumors of her nightmarish management style continued as she entered the vice presidency and allegedly drove out disenfranchised staffers.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, whistleblowers revealed nine out of every 10 people who worked for the VP over the last three years quit their West Wing gigs, citing her purported problematic leadership.
Out of 47 employees who worked for the vice president from 2021, just five remained in their post as of this spring.
Harris — who was catapulted into the role of President Joe Biden's replacement at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket — was known for "prosecuting the staff", former aides dished.
Biden was also said to have been concerned Harris would be unable to beat GOP candidate Donald Trump at the ballot box in November, partially due to the high turnover in her office.
Another insider said: “You have wonder if Kamala is a boss who works people hard or a boss from hell!”
Despite Biden's fears and the disturbing accounts from former staffers, Harris was beating Trump in eight national polls this week.
