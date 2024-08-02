Kamala Harris Hit With More ‘Boss From Hell’ Allegations: Former Intern Accuses VP of Hurling F-bombs, Terrifying Staff

Kamala Harris was called out by the father of one of her former interns who claimed she was known for "throw[ing] around f-bombs" and "berating staff", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unpaid summer intern, who worked for Harris when she was California's attorney general, alleged staff members were "in complete fear" of their boss, who made rigorous demands and "used profanity throughout the day".

The vice president reportedly "instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, 'Good Morning General.'"