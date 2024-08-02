Dying 70-Year-Old Victim Uses Last Breaths to Name Son-in-Law as Killer of Wife, Sons and In-Laws: Police

A California man allegedly slaughtered five family members, including two little boys, and police say an elderly victim used his dying breaths to name his son-in-law as the killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 9, according to police reports obtained by KRON, 70-year-old Miguel Carcamo Ramirez accused 56-year-old Shane Killian of shooting him and four family members — including Killian's two sons, aged 6 and 1 — at their beachfront residence in Oakland, Front Page Detectives reported.