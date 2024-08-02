Dying 70-Year-Old Victim Uses Last Breaths to Name Son-in-Law as Killer of Wife, Sons and In-Laws: Police
A California man allegedly slaughtered five family members, including two little boys, and police say an elderly victim used his dying breaths to name his son-in-law as the killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 9, according to police reports obtained by KRON, 70-year-old Miguel Carcamo Ramirez accused 56-year-old Shane Killian of shooting him and four family members — including Killian's two sons, aged 6 and 1 — at their beachfront residence in Oakland, Front Page Detectives reported.
Ramirez, despite bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, managed to escape, flee to a neighbor’s home and name his own alleged killer. The neighbor then called 911 and was able to relay Ramirez’s words to the dispatcher, police said.
The report stated: “During his dying declaration, Victim 1 identified the defendant (Killian) as the murder suspect.”
Police arrived at Killian’s home and found him, alive, as well as the bodies of his mother-in-law, Marta Morales-Diaz, 56; his wife, Natalie Morales, 36; and 6-year-old son William Andrew Killian.
Officials said Killian’s 1-year-old son Wesley James Killian was alive, but he died in the hospital a week later.
The police report read: “Officers located the defendant at the crime scene. Of the six residents at the home where this mass murder shooting occurred, the defendant was the only person unscathed. Everyone else sustained at least one gunshot wound."
Authorities said the motive for the shooting spree remains undetermined.
Killian worked as a welder and his co-workers told KRON that he was a nice guy who spoke fondly of his wife and kids. The colleagues noted, however, that he did have a “short fuse” and seemed to be unhappy about his in-laws moving into the family home.
Killian’s Facebook page displays photos of him and his son at a tee-ball game as well as a father-son fishing trip. He also posted a love letter to his wife last September that reads: “Happy anniversary my love. Was by the grace of God that I found you, by His grace that we have two beautiful children, and I hope by His grace that I will share this life for many more years to come.”
Killian has been arrested and charged with five counts of murder, as well as weapon violations, police said. If convicted, he reportedly could face up to 246 years in prison.
During his first two court appearances, Killian did not enter a plea to the charges.
A niece of the victims, Karen Diaz, attended the hearings. She shared: “I felt very disgusted being on the other side and seeing him with no face expression. Nothing. I don’t know how someone can just stand there and not be sad about something like this.”
