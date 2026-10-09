Inside Donald Trump's White House Purge — The Biggest Names Who Have Been Fired or Walked Away From His Administration Since His Return to Power

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has brought a steady stream of changes among senior officials.

Since he began his second term as the 47th elected president of the USA on January 20, 2025, several prominent members of his administration have been fired, pushed out, resigned or moved into different roles. The departures have included Cabinet secretaries, military leaders, and senior White House officials.

RadarOnline.com can report some of the biggest names who have left major positions during Trump’s second administration.