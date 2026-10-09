Inside Donald Trump's White House Purge — The Biggest Names Who Have Been Fired or Walked Away From His Administration Since His Return to Power
Oct. 9 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s return to the White House has brought a steady stream of changes among senior officials.
Since he began his second term as the 47th elected president of the USA on January 20, 2025, several prominent members of his administration have been fired, pushed out, resigned or moved into different roles. The departures have included Cabinet secretaries, military leaders, and senior White House officials.
RadarOnline.com can report some of the biggest names who have left major positions during Trump’s second administration.
Why Did Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi Leave Trump’s Cabinet?
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the first major Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second term.
On March 5, 2026, Trump announced that he was replacing her with Sen. Markwayne Mullin and moving Noem into the new role of special envoy for the Shield of the Americas. In a Truth Social update, the POTUS said Noem “served us well” and credited her with “numerous and spectacular results,” particularly on the border.
Less than a month later, Attorney General Pam Bondi was ousted on April 2. Trump also praised her via Truth Social, calling her “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend,” but said she would move to the private sector. Her departure followed growing frustration over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Which Military Leaders Were Pushed Out?
The Pentagon also saw major changes in April 2026. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George was asked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to retire immediately on April 2.
A senior Defense Department official said to CBS News, “it was time for a leadership change in the Army.”
Navy Secretary John Phelan left on April 22 after reports of repeated clashes with Hegseth. Officials said he was asked to step down, although Trump later described Phelan as having “decided to move on” in a social media post.
What Happened to Mike Waltz?
Mike Waltz lost his position as national security adviser on May 1, 2025, following the Signal group-chat controversy in which journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in discussions about military operations in Yemen.
Rather than leave government service, Waltz was nominated by Trump to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump said in another Truth Social post that Waltz had “worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first” and that he would do the same in his new role.
Who Else Walked Away From Trump’s Administration?
Former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll was fired in August 2025 along with two other senior FBI officials. Driscoll had resisted demands to identify agents involved in January 6 investigations and, according to the reports, he later said, “I regret nothing.”
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer left the Cabinet in April and moved toward a private-sector position. Her departure followed allegations of misconduct that the Labor Department’s Inspector General later examined.
In May, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as the Director of National Intelligence after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
On August 12, Trump confirmed that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had also chosen to resign to "spend more time with her beautiful young children and family."
The departures reflect a broader pattern in Trump’s second administration.
In an April 2025 interview with The Atlantic, Trump acknowledged that with thousands of appointments, “sometimes you learn about people later” and may decide to let them go.