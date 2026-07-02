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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Free Sports Perks Exposed: Prez Bagged $122K in Free Tickets Despite His Massive $2Billion Income in 2025

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was gifted free sports tickets worth $122,050 last year according to his annual financial disclosure.

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July 2 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump received free sports tickets worth $122,050 last year, according to new accounts.

RadarOnline.com can report the president's latest annual financial disclosure revealed he was gifted tickets to major events, including the World Cup Finals, the Daytona 500 and the US Open.

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FIFA President's Love-In With Trump

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Source: MEGA

Trump benefited from his links to sports including UFC, tennis and soccer.

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UFC President Dana White, a prominent supporter, provided the president with 30 tickets, worth $6,750, to fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey.

Regarding the NFL, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson was listed in the disclosure as giving Trump 10 seats to Super Bowl LIX, estimated at $50,000.

Rolex, who sponsor the U.S. Open tennis championship, gave Trump 10 tickets worth $25,000 for the tournament in Queens.

Head of FIFA Gianni Infantino gifted Trump tickets valued at $15,000, having earlier in the year awarded the President the newly created FIFA Peace Prize, after he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

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Trump's Attendance For Major Events

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Source: MEGA

Trump hosted a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House, having attended Super Bowl last year.

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Trump was the guest of James Dolan, the Knicks owner, at the Garden. Hal Steinbrenner, who runs another storied New York sports club, the Yankees, provided Trump with 15 tickets, worth $3,000, when his team played the Detroit Tigers, according to the disclosure.

The filing reflects Trump's longstanding interest in major sporting events.

Last year, he became the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl. In June, he attended an NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

He also hosted a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House as part of celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary.

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Presidency Is Trump's 'Personal Cash Machine'

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Trump’s financial disclosures have angered MAGA loyalists, according to sources.

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RadarOnline.com revealed how Trump’s financial disclosures showed he earned more than $1.4billion from cryptocurrency ventures during his first year back in the White House.

The 927-page filing, released by the US Office of Government Ethics, details income spanning crypto investments, licensing agreements, golf resorts, settlements, royalties and stock holdings.

The huge figures fueling accusations from sources close to the MAGA movement, the presidency has become "his personal cash machine" rather than a public service.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told us: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power.

"Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable, and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

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The president defended his high earnings, saying 'everybody's profiting.'

Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."

Defending his mammoth income, Trump said: “I think it's called the blind account, but they basically – they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money, but they're at big institutions, and they invest in whatever they invest."

He added: "The stock market's going up – everybody's profiting."

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