Trump's Free Sports Perks Exposed: Prez Bagged $122K in Free Tickets Despite His Massive $2Billion Income in 2025

UFC President Dana White, a prominent supporter, provided the president with 30 tickets, worth $6,750, to fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey.

Regarding the NFL, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson was listed in the disclosure as giving Trump 10 seats to Super Bowl LIX, estimated at $50,000.

Rolex, who sponsor the U.S. Open tennis championship, gave Trump 10 tickets worth $25,000 for the tournament in Queens.

Head of FIFA Gianni Infantino gifted Trump tickets valued at $15,000, having earlier in the year awarded the President the newly created FIFA Peace Prize, after he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize.