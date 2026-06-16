Melania Trump's 'Disheveled' Appearance at White House UFC Event Sparks Backlash — 'She Could Have Worn a More Appropriate Outfit'

As criticism of Melania's appearance mounted, many users began focusing on another detail of her outfit — her thin choker-style necklace.

Several critics claimed the accessory appeared unusually tight around her neck in photographs from the event.

"That necklace is ridiculous and she looks terrible!" one person wrote.

Another questioned the images, posting: "What is this AI? She's choking on a necklace!"

A third commenter added: "I can't dismiss this after seeing the pic of the very tight choker necklace that Melania is wearing tonight."

"The necklace looks very tight and uncomfortable," another critic claimed.