Melania Trump's 'Disheveled' Appearance at White House UFC Event Sparks Backlash — 'She Could Have Worn a More Appropriate Outfit'
June 16 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Melania Trump found herself at the center of online criticism after stepping out for Donald Trump's White House UFC celebration, with critics taking aim at everything from her hairstyle to her fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Lady attended the UFC Freedom 250 event alongside the president, but instead of focusing on the festivities, social media users quickly began dissecting her appearance.
All-Black Look Draws Attention
For the event, Melania wore a fitted black Dolce and Gabbana dress paired with a matching leather blazer draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with pointed Christian Louboutin heels and a diamond cross pendant necklace worn high around her neck.
As for her hair, the 56-year-old wore her it down in loose waves as she arrived with Trump for the celebration held on the White House lawn.
Critics Call Out Her Appearance
While some admired the First Lady's fashion-forward look, others were far less impressed.
"She could have worn a more appropriate outfit…." one critic wrote, and another commenter mocked: "You gotta love a disheveled Melania!"
Necklace Sparks Fresh Backlash
As criticism of Melania's appearance mounted, many users began focusing on another detail of her outfit — her thin choker-style necklace.
Several critics claimed the accessory appeared unusually tight around her neck in photographs from the event.
"That necklace is ridiculous and she looks terrible!" one person wrote.
Another questioned the images, posting: "What is this AI? She's choking on a necklace!"
A third commenter added: "I can't dismiss this after seeing the pic of the very tight choker necklace that Melania is wearing tonight."
"The necklace looks very tight and uncomfortable," another critic claimed.
Another Family Member Raises Eyebrows
Melania wasn't the only Trump family member whose appearance sparked discussion during the White House UFC festivities. Barron Trump made a rare public appearance at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, marking one of the few times the 20-year-old has been seen in public since focusing on his studies at New York University's Stern School of Business.
The president's youngest son immediately caught the attention of viewers, many of whom noted he looked noticeably different from his other public appearances. Rather than his usual slicked-back hairstyle and formal look, he sported looser curls and wore his dress shirt open at the collar.
One social media user wrote: "Barron is looking different... older, darker hair, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him."
Another agreed, commenting: "He's kind of carrying a brooding look."
Others expressed concern over what they viewed as a more subdued appearance, with one person writing: "Barron looks burnt out," while another said, "I hope everything is ok with him. He looks sad."