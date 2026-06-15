Reclusive Barron Trump's Makeover Sparks Concern as Prez's Youngest Son, 20, Makes First Public Appearance in Months at White House UFC Freedom 250

But onlookers didn't take long to notice towering Barron in among his family at the event, to mark father Donald Trump's 80th, with many expressing concern over his new look.

One social media user observed: "Barron is looking different... older, darker hair, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him."

Another agreed: "Me too. He's kind of carrying a brooding look."

Meanwhile, some expressed worry that Barron's appearance has changed over the past two years, asserting he "needs help."

A third chimed in: "My heart breaks for Barron, he always looks so serious and sad.

"The weight of the world and Trump legacy has been on his shoulders since he could walk, talk, and carry it."