'Looks Terrible': Melania Trump Brutally Mocked Over 'Very Tight' and 'Ridiculous' Choker Necklace at White House UFC Event

While the First Lady's designer dress turned heads, it was one accessory in particular that sparked a wave of mockery across social media.

Melania Trump has become the latest target of online criticism after attending her husband President Trump 's White House UFC birthday celebration in a glamorous all-black ensemble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She completed the look with pointed Christian Louboutin heels and a silver cross pendant necklace that sat high around her neck, prompting immediate reactions from critics online.

The 56-year-old stepped out on Sunday, June 14, alongside the president, wearing a fitted black Dolce and Gabbana dress and a matching leather blazer draped over her shoulders.

After photos from the event circulated on social media, commenters zeroed in on the necklace, with many claiming it appeared far too tight.

One critic wrote: "That necklace is ridiculous and she looks terrible!"

Another questioned the photos altogether, posting: "What is this AI? She's choking on a necklace!"

A third added: "I can't dismiss this after seeing the pic of the very tight choker necklace that Melania is wearing tonight."

"The necklace looks very tight and uncomfortable," a fourth commenter chimed in.