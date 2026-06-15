'Looks Terrible': Melania Trump Brutally Mocked Over 'Very Tight' and 'Ridiculous' Choker Necklace at White House UFC Event
June 15 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has become the latest target of online criticism after attending her husband President Trump's White House UFC birthday celebration in a glamorous all-black ensemble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the First Lady's designer dress turned heads, it was one accessory in particular that sparked a wave of mockery across social media.
Melania Trump's Choker Draws Attention
The 56-year-old stepped out on Sunday, June 14, alongside the president, wearing a fitted black Dolce and Gabbana dress and a matching leather blazer draped over her shoulders.
She completed the look with pointed Christian Louboutin heels and a silver cross pendant necklace that sat high around her neck, prompting immediate reactions from critics online.
After photos from the event circulated on social media, commenters zeroed in on the necklace, with many claiming it appeared far too tight.
One critic wrote: "That necklace is ridiculous and she looks terrible!"
Another questioned the photos altogether, posting: "What is this AI? She's choking on a necklace!"
A third added: "I can't dismiss this after seeing the pic of the very tight choker necklace that Melania is wearing tonight."
"The necklace looks very tight and uncomfortable," a fourth commenter chimed in.
Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears
Melania wasn't the only member of the Trump family to spark conversation during the White House UFC event.
As critics dissected her fashion choice, the president found himself facing a fresh round of health concerns after social media users claimed he appeared to nod off during the festivities.
Footage circulating online appeared to show the 80-year-old sitting cage side with his eyes closed during UFC Freedom 250, the star-studded event staged on the South Lawn as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.
The moment quickly went viral, with critics alleging the politician had once again fallen asleep at a major public appearance.
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Donald Trump's Team Fires Back
Social media users wasted little time weighing in on the footage.
One critic wrote: "How does this even happen? Trump appears to have fallen asleep at the UFC event at the White House. 25th Amendment Now!"
Another added: "He is very unwell; in body, mind, and spirit."
A third commenter claimed: "Trump will sleep through anything. This doesn't even keep them interested."
The White House, however, has repeatedly denied suggestions that Donald has been dozing off during public events.
Spokesperson Davis Ingle previously pushed back on the claims, saying: "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."
He continued: "President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."