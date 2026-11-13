EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Plotting Political Revenge After Election Humiliation'

Democrats flipped nearly 10 Republican-held Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts, scoring stunning victories in conservative strongholds like Texas and Kansas.

Now, the peeved president is set to unleash his wrath on what he considers an ungrateful nation.

"Trump is not going to take this lying down," a source close to the president said. "Look for him to do anything and everything in his power to exact revenge for what he considers a mortal betrayal."

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigative assault targeting Trump’s administration, family and business connections.

Sen. Ron Wyden issued a one-word warning about what awaits the White House: "Subpoenas."