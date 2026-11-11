Top Trump Official Resigns After 'Frustrated' Prez Considered Firing Her — as White House Falls Apart After Midterm Nightmare
Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Donald Trump official, Secretary Meghan Bauer, has resigned from her current position following Republicans’ midterm losses, RadarOnline can report.
Bauer is expected to remain in the administration in a new role, despite reports that the president was "frustrated" with her.
Meghan Bauer’s Departure
The White House confirmed that Bauer will leave the Cabinet secretary post but stay in the West Wing.
Spokesperson Allison Schuster noted, "Meghan Bauer is a valuable part of the team and will continue to work in the White House in a new role."
Current and former officials said Trump had grown "increasingly frustrated," according to a report, with Bauer over several months and discussed her removal with senior aides the week of November 9.
She is expected to remain in the role for a couple of months to help with the transition.
Her responsibilities could be consolidated under incoming Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other West Wing officials.
What Did Meghan Bauer Do for Trump?
As Cabinet secretary, Bauer served as the primary liaison between Trump and his 24-member Cabinet, coordinating agency work, meetings with the president, media appearances, and travel.
In an October 21 interview, she said, "My job is to ensure all the Cabinet agencies are coordinated and driving the President’s agenda every day."
Originally from New Hampshire, Bauer joined Trump's 2016 campaign in New York, worked in the first administration, left politics in 2020, and returned in January 2025 after being recruited by then-incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Ties to Susie Wiles and Family Life
Bauer repeatedly praised Wiles in the October profile, calling it "such a privilege to work for the first female chief of staff ever” and saying Wiles “inspired me to get up every day and do my best."
A mother of two young sons, Bauer described balancing White House demands with parenting and emphasized her Catholic faith, "Churches should be filled with loud kids. But my kids are going to learn that God is the center of their world."
She also said, "Even if I only have five minutes with my kids, those are the five best minutes of my day."
Several Woman Have Been Fired From the Trump Admin
Bauer’s move adds to a series of high-ranking women who have left or been removed from Trump’s second administration, including Wiles, former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others.
Critics, including former Trump aide Sarah Matthews, have questioned the disparity, noting that male officials facing controversies – such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel – have remained in place.
Matthews said some men "are not being held to the same standard. And it’s a pretty glaring disparity of who he’s willing to fire and who he’s not."
Trump has said he expects "maybe a few changes" to his Cabinet without naming individuals.