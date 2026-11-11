Top Trump Official Resigns After 'Frustrated' Prez Considered Firing Her — as White House Falls Apart After Midterm Nightmare

The White House confirmed that Bauer will leave the Cabinet secretary post but stay in the West Wing.

Spokesperson Allison Schuster noted, "Meghan Bauer is a valuable part of the team and will continue to work in the White House in a new role."

Current and former officials said Trump had grown "increasingly frustrated," according to a report, with Bauer over several months and discussed her removal with senior aides the week of November 9.

She is expected to remain in the role for a couple of months to help with the transition.

Her responsibilities could be consolidated under incoming Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other West Wing officials.