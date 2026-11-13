Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Trump's 'Inconsistent' Midterm Election Claims After 40-Minute White House Interview

The interview was recorded for Smith's show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., and was scheduled to air at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Smith discussed the president's response during an appearance on Fox News' Hannity on Thursday. He also revealed that their conversation covered the economy, the war in Iran, and other political issues.

The ESPN commentator said Trump had encouraged voters to view the elections as a reflection of his presidency but later distanced himself from the results by insisting he had not been on the ballot.

Smith took issue with Trump's changing position on his involvement in the midterm elections, particularly after Republicans suffered significant losses.

"He’s not somebody that considers himself to have been on the ballot. To me, that was inconsistent with what he had been saying, talking about people putting him on the ballot," Smith told reporters outside the White House.

The commentator was referring to Trump's repeated appeals before Election Day for supporters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his leadership.

On Election Night, however, Trump wrote that he had not been on the ballot and claimed Republicans would have won "IN A LANDSLIDE!" if he had been.

A Washington Post analysis found that Trump had declared himself on the ballot, or encouraged voters to imagine he was, 63 times before the election.

Smith also confronted the president about the contradiction during their interview. Recalling the exchange on Hannity, he said he told Trump, "That makes absolutely no sense, Mr. President. You said, put you on a ballot."

Trump's response, according to Smith, was that voters had not followed that instruction.