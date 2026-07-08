Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Slam 'Liars' Spreading False Claims Concerning Charlie Kirk after Supporting 'Selfless' Widow Erica in Court

Betttina praised 37-year-old Erika's "extraordinary grace and courage" before condemning the actions of people whom she claims fueled irresponsible speculation instead of allowing the judicial process to unfold.

Taking to Instagram, Bettina, 39, wrote: "There is a PROFOUND difference between seeking truth through the judicial process and spreading lies for attention.

"Erika is not a public spectacle. She is a widow and a mother of 2 children who lost their father in an unimaginable way.

"She, her children, and Charlie's family deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion."