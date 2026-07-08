Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Slam 'Liars' Spreading False Claims Concerning Charlie Kirk after Supporting 'Selfless' Widow Erica in Court
July 8 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson have laid into "liars" spreading false narratives over Charlie Kirk's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple spoke out after supporting the conservative activist's widow Erica in court for two days at Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing.
'Spreading Lies For Attention'
Betttina praised 37-year-old Erika's "extraordinary grace and courage" before condemning the actions of people whom she claims fueled irresponsible speculation instead of allowing the judicial process to unfold.
Taking to Instagram, Bettina, 39, wrote: "There is a PROFOUND difference between seeking truth through the judicial process and spreading lies for attention.
"Erika is not a public spectacle. She is a widow and a mother of 2 children who lost their father in an unimaginable way.
"She, her children, and Charlie's family deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion."
'Major Detail No One Seems To Be Talking About'
Bettina added that she and Don Jr. were both "honored" to stand with the Kirk family during two emotional days inside the Provo courtroom, saying the evidence presented — including hours of surveillance footage — would answer many of the questions that had "been irresponsibly filled with speculation and false narratives."
Don Jr. backed his wife's stance on the matter after Tuesday's hearing, highlighting what he described as a crucial detail about accused gunman Tyler Robinson's alleged movements before the fatal shooting.
The 48-year-old wrote on X: “"Fact: Tyler Robinson was on the Utah Valley University campus 4 times between September 10, 2025 and the early hours (approximately 12:40 am) on September 11, 2025."
"Major detail no one seems to be talking about: Tyler Robinson was not a student at UVU!!!"
Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Robinson
RadarOnline.com told previously how never-before-seen footage of Robinson's movements on the day Kirk was murdered was shown in the court hearing on Tuesday.
Judge Tony Graf allowed the video to be played for those in attendance after the accused killer's defense team desperately tried to keep it out of the court.
The footage shows Kirk's suspected murderer driving into a parking garage, walking away, returning once more, and then leaving, as the clip was described by former Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent David Hull on the stand.
According to Hull, Robinson is seen going over a railing onto a rooftop before crouching down and running to a site overlooking where the right-activist was speaking that day.
Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.
Hull testified that Robinson runs back across the roof, according to the video, drops to the ground, and then flees on foot following the shooting.
On Monday, July 6, three different videos of the horrific moment the controversial political commentator was killed were reportedly presented in court.
However, Charlie's widow, Erika, was said to have left the courtroom shortly before they were shown.