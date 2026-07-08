Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Slam 'Liars' Spreading False Claims Concerning Charlie Kirk after Supporting 'Selfless' Widow Erica in Court

picture of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson, Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson slammed those spreading false narratives about Charlie Kirk's murder after supporting widow Erika in court.

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson have laid into "liars" spreading false narratives over Charlie Kirk's murder.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple spoke out after supporting the conservative activist's widow Erica in court for two days at Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

'Spreading Lies For Attention'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson had some tough words to say on social media while lauding Erica.

Article continues below advertisement

Betttina praised 37-year-old Erika's "extraordinary grace and courage" before condemning the actions of people whom she claims fueled irresponsible speculation instead of allowing the judicial process to unfold.

Taking to Instagram, Bettina, 39, wrote: "There is a PROFOUND difference between seeking truth through the judicial process and spreading lies for attention.

"Erika is not a public spectacle. She is a widow and a mother of 2 children who lost their father in an unimaginable way.

"She, her children, and Charlie's family deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion."

Article continues below advertisement

'Major Detail No One Seems To Be Talking About'

picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. stressed a detail about Tyler Robinson case in X post.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettina added that she and Don Jr. were both "honored" to stand with the Kirk family during two emotional days inside the Provo courtroom, saying the evidence presented — including hours of surveillance footage — would answer many of the questions that had "been irresponsibly filled with speculation and false narratives."

Don Jr. backed his wife's stance on the matter after Tuesday's hearing, highlighting what he described as a crucial detail about accused gunman Tyler Robinson's alleged movements before the fatal shooting.

The 48-year-old wrote on X: “"Fact: Tyler Robinson was on the Utah Valley University campus 4 times between September 10, 2025 and the early hours (approximately 12:40 am) on September 11, 2025."

"Major detail no one seems to be talking about: Tyler Robinson was not a student at UVU!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Robinson

picture of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

New footage of Robinson's movements on day Charlie Kirk was murdered was shown in sport.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Paul Avery, Sheila Garry Avery

All You Need to Know About 'All My Children' Alum Paul Avery and His Wife Sheila — After the Couple Is Killed in a Devastating House Fire

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on a walk at FCI Fort Dix.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted on Walk Behind Bars in Rare Sighting — After Disgraced Rapper Is Accused of Assaulting Child Actor

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com told previously how never-before-seen footage of Robinson's movements on the day Kirk was murdered was shown in the court hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Tony Graf allowed the video to be played for those in attendance after the accused killer's defense team desperately tried to keep it out of the court.

The footage shows Kirk's suspected murderer driving into a parking garage, walking away, returning once more, and then leaving, as the clip was described by former Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent David Hull on the stand.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Erica Kirk
Source: MEGA

Widow Erika left the courtroom shortly before footage of husband's shooting was shown.

According to Hull, Robinson is seen going over a railing onto a rooftop before crouching down and running to a site overlooking where the right-activist was speaking that day.

Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.

Hull testified that Robinson runs back across the roof, according to the video, drops to the ground, and then flees on foot following the shooting.

On Monday, July 6, three different videos of the horrific moment the controversial political commentator was killed were reportedly presented in court.

However, Charlie's widow, Erika, was said to have left the courtroom shortly before they were shown.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.