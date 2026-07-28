Donald Trump Clashes With Protester Who Interrupts Prez's Michigan Rally Over Epstein Ties
July 28 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Donald Trump clashed with a protester who seemingly called him a "pedophile protector" at a Michigan rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, July 28, the Prez, 80, was speaking at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Mich., on the alleged benefits of his tariffs on foreign automakers when a heckler began shouting from somewhere in the crowd.
Trump Called a 'Pedophile Protector' During Speech
"Pedophile protector! Pedophile protector!" a person could be heard repeating, seemingly in reference to Trump's former ties with late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Initially, Trump appeared to attempt to speak louder to drown out the chant. Eventually, he responded more directly by branding them a "communist."
"He's a communist! We're running against communists," he said.
The 80-year-old continued to call out communist beliefs in his speech.
"You see what they want to do? They want to take your houses, they want to do things that nobody’s ever even thought of before," he claimed. "They want to take your money, they want to raise your tax up to 80 percent."
"And I said this morning, I see this morning, they also want to fire the police. They don’t want police and they don’t want prisons anymore. I think that’s a great idea. Does everybody like that idea?" the POTUS sarcastically asked the audience.
Trump Criticized Online
As the clip of the person calling Trump a "pedophile protector" made rounds on social media, critics expressed their frustration with the president's response in the verbal back-and-forth.
One X user wrote, "Well, one of those things is a crime, and the other is protected by the first amendment of the Constitution. I’ll let you determine which is which," referring to the legal differences between pedophilia-related crimes and communism.
A second person added, "America has fallen so far."
Meanwhile, a third critic said, "The biggest disappointment our country has ever experienced."
Trump Administration Called Out Over Epstein Files
Trump and members of his administration have been consistently criticized over their handling of the release of the Epstein Files.
One of the biggest conservative voices on the subject has been former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Although she was once a vocal MAGA supporter, she broke with Trump over the files and has accused the administration of a "cover-up."
"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared earlier this year. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."
While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, she also claimed that she'd had a phone call with Trump where he allegedly said that his "friends would get hurt" if the bombshell documents were released.
Despite initially dubbing the demands for disclosure of the files a "hoax" and a "scam" from Democrats, Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last November.