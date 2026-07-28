Donald Trump Clashes With Protester Who Interrupts Prez's Michigan Rally Over Epstein Ties

Trump and members of his administration have been consistently criticized over their handling of the release of the Epstein Files.

One of the biggest conservative voices on the subject has been former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Although she was once a vocal MAGA supporter, she broke with Trump over the files and has accused the administration of a "cover-up."

"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared earlier this year. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, she also claimed that she'd had a phone call with Trump where he allegedly said that his "friends would get hurt" if the bombshell documents were released.

Despite initially dubbing the demands for disclosure of the files a "hoax" and a "scam" from Democrats, Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last November.