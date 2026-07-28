Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Clashes With Protester Who Interrupts Prez's Michigan Rally Over Epstein Ties

Donald Trump was heckled at a Michigan rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was heckled at a Michigan rally.

July 28 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump clashed with a protester who seemingly called him a "pedophile protector" at a Michigan rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, July 28, the Prez, 80, was speaking at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Mich., on the alleged benefits of his tariffs on foreign automakers when a heckler began shouting from somewhere in the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Called a 'Pedophile Protector' During Speech

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A protester chanted 'pedophile protector' during Trump's speech.
Source: MEGA

A protester chanted 'pedophile protector' during Trump's speech.

"Pedophile protector! Pedophile protector!" a person could be heard repeating, seemingly in reference to Trump's former ties with late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Initially, Trump appeared to attempt to speak louder to drown out the chant. Eventually, he responded more directly by branding them a "communist."

"He's a communist! We're running against communists," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/X
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to call the protester a 'communist.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to call the protester a 'communist.'

The 80-year-old continued to call out communist beliefs in his speech.

"You see what they want to do? They want to take your houses, they want to do things that nobody’s ever even thought of before," he claimed. "They want to take your money, they want to raise your tax up to 80 percent."

"And I said this morning, I see this morning, they also want to fire the police. They don’t want police and they don’t want prisons anymore. I think that’s a great idea. Does everybody like that idea?" the POTUS sarcastically asked the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Criticized Online

Donald Trump faced backlash from critics on social media.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash from critics on social media.

As the clip of the person calling Trump a "pedophile protector" made rounds on social media, critics expressed their frustration with the president's response in the verbal back-and-forth.

One X user wrote, "Well, one of those things is a crime, and the other is protected by the first amendment of the Constitution. I’ll let you determine which is which," referring to the legal differences between pedophilia-related crimes and communism.

A second person added, "America has fallen so far."

Meanwhile, a third critic said, "The biggest disappointment our country has ever experienced."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio

Karoline Leavitt, 28, Trolled by Critics Over Massive Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60 — 'It's So Disgusting'

A photo of Hunter Biden alongside a photo of Donald Trump

Hunter Biden Calls Trump a 'True Existential Threat to Democracy' While Defending Nick Fuentes Interview

Trump Administration Called Out Over Epstein Files

Donald Trump has been criticized by Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Epstein Files.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been criticized by Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Epstein Files.

Trump and members of his administration have been consistently criticized over their handling of the release of the Epstein Files.

One of the biggest conservative voices on the subject has been former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Although she was once a vocal MAGA supporter, she broke with Trump over the files and has accused the administration of a "cover-up."

"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared earlier this year. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, she also claimed that she'd had a phone call with Trump where he allegedly said that his "friends would get hurt" if the bombshell documents were released.

Despite initially dubbing the demands for disclosure of the files a "hoax" and a "scam" from Democrats, Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last November.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.