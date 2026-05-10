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Home > News > Donald Trump

President Donald Trump Blasts Judge Who Apologized to Alleged Would-Be Assassin Cole Allen Over Jail Conditions — 'Not Even Believable'

split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen
Source: mega

President Donald Trump blasted the judge's apology to Cole Allen as 'not even believable.'

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May 10 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump lashed out at a federal magistrate judge after learning he had apologized to alleged would-be assassin Cole Tomas Allen over the conditions of his confinement following his arrest in connection to an attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president blasted Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui during an interview on May 10, calling the remarks "not even believable" while questioning the judge's handling of other politically charged cases.

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Trump Reacts to Judge's Apology

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image of Allen was arrested after the alleged April 25 attack plot in Washington, D.C.
Source: mega

Allen was arrested after the alleged April 25 attack plot in Washington, D.C.

During an appearance on Full Measure with host Sharyl Attkisson, Trump was first asked how he and his family were coping after the alleged assassination attempt.

"Very good," Trump replied. "It was an interesting evening, but I felt very secure and I think Secret Service did a very good job."

Attkisson then brought up Faruqui's courtroom apology to Allen, the 31-year-old suspect charged after the April 25 incident.

"Well, I heard that and then after that they went back a couple of years and he was very apologetic to another suspect, who I didn't even know about," Trump said. "But he was also, the same judge, was very apologetic to somebody else having to do with a similar subject."

"Not even believable, actually," the president added.

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Judge Said He Was 'Very Troubled'

image of Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said he was 'very troubled' by Allen's jail conditions.
Source: mega

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said he was 'very troubled' by Allen's jail conditions.

According to defense attorneys, Allen was initially placed on suicide watch after his arrest, but those restrictions were later lifted.

However, his legal team claimed he remained housed in a padded cell under constant lighting and 24-hour lockdown conditions.

The judge reportedly questioned why Allen appeared to be receiving harsher treatment than convicted violent offenders held in the same facility.

"I'm sorry," Faruqui said in court, per Mediaite. "It sounds like things have not been the way they're supposed to."

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Trump Referenced Prior Controversial Case

image of Trump praised the Secret Service for protecting him during the incident.
Source: mega

Trump praised the Secret Service for protecting him during the incident.

Trump referenced another case involving Faruqui dating back to 2023, though he did not initially mention the defendant by name during the interview.

The president appeared to be referring to January 6 defendant Taylor Taranto, who was arrested near former President Barack Obama's home while allegedly carrying weapons inside a van.

At the time, Faruqui apologized to Taranto in court and told the defendant: "We as a country have failed you," while also referencing Taranto's military service and reported struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

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Cole Allen Hit With Sweeping Federal Indictment

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image of Prosecutors alleged Allen attempted to assassinate President Trump.
Source: DOJ

Prosecutors alleged Allen attempted to assassinate President Trump.

The controversy comes as Allen now faces an expanded four-count federal indictment tied to the alleged assassination plot.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., charged Allen with attempted assassination of the president, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, transporting firearms across state lines to commit a felony, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Prosecutors alleged Allen "did knowingly attempt to kill the President of the United States," elevating the case into one of the most serious categories of federal criminal offenses.

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