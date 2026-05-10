President Donald Trump Blasts Judge Who Apologized to Alleged Would-Be Assassin Cole Allen Over Jail Conditions — 'Not Even Believable'

During an appearance on Full Measure with host Sharyl Attkisson, Trump was first asked how he and his family were coping after the alleged assassination attempt.

"Very good," Trump replied. "It was an interesting evening, but I felt very secure and I think Secret Service did a very good job."

Attkisson then brought up Faruqui's courtroom apology to Allen, the 31-year-old suspect charged after the April 25 incident.

"Well, I heard that and then after that they went back a couple of years and he was very apologetic to another suspect, who I didn't even know about," Trump said. "But he was also, the same judge, was very apologetic to somebody else having to do with a similar subject."

"Not even believable, actually," the president added.