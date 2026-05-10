Erika Kirk Urges Graduates to 'Marry Young' in Emotional Commencement Speech — Says Life Should Be Driven by 'Purpose'

Throughout the speech, Erika repeatedly emphasized the importance of building strong relationships and families early in adulthood, citing lessons she said she learned from Charlie before his death in 2025.

"Charlie would say marry young. Not rushed, but young," she told graduates during the address, which was met with applause inside the arena, per MLive.

She also recalled her husband's often-repeated advice about parenthood, adding: "He would also say have more children than you can afford."

Erika encouraged students to continue pursuing intellectual curiosity within their future relationships, explaining that she and Charlie frequently spent hours discussing history, philosophy, and political figures together, per TMZ.

She framed marriage and family life as foundational pieces of a meaningful future, urging graduates not to delay personal commitment solely in pursuit of professional achievement.