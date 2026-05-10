EXCLUSIVE: New Dolly Parton Death Fears Erupt As Fans Fear Her Upbeat Health Updates are 'Smokescreens' for 'Seriously Ailing' Health

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Parton was forced to scrap her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace after illness derailed plans for the shows, which had already been postponed from December 2025 to September this year.

Dolly Parton 's latest health reassurance has done little to calm growing fears around the country icon, with skeptics branding her upbeat public updates a "smokescreen" masking deeper concerns about the 80-year-old singer's condition after a string of canceled appearances.

Her absence from Disney's Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus further intensified concerns among fans already rattled by repeated health setbacks following the death of her husband Carl Dean in March 2025 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

The Jolene singer, whose decades-long career also includes hits such as 9 to 5, has also missed several public events in recent months while continuing work on a Broadway musical and plans for a museum and hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trying to reassure supporters, Parton has now insisted she was recovering well in a typically jokey message announcing the cancellation.

She said: "The good news is I'm improving every day.

"The bad news is, it's going to take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say.

"And, of course, I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on 5 inch heels – and you know that I'm going to be wearing them.

"Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair and my big... uh, personality.

"Lord, those – that would make anybody swimmy-headed!"

Parton did not disclose her exact diagnosis but added: "Everything I have is treatable, so I'm going with that."