Home > News > Don Lemon

Don Lemon Goes Ballistic and Claims Trump Has a 'Small' Manhood in Vicious Takedown Following Prez's 'Vile' Response to Rob Reiner's Death

Photo of Don Lemon, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon did not hold back when it came to bashing Donald Trump.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Don Lemon has once again made his feelings about Donald Trump very clear, accusing the president of having a "small p----," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former CNN personality went off on the controversial politician following his "vile" response after Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside his home.

What Did Don Lemon Say About Donald Trump?

Photo of Don Lemon, Donald Trump
Source: @TheDonLemonShow/YouTube; MEGA

Lemon accused Trump of being a 'bigot' and labeled him an 'immature child.'

"You know what, Donald Trump? F--- you," Lemon raged on an episode of his show, The Don Lemon Show. "Just f--- all the way off. What an a----- and a small-minded, small d--- s--- to do. You are an immature child. You are a bigot, a f------ racist, and a small p---- a------"

The 59-year-old then branded Trump "hateful and delusional." Lemon then mentioned Charlie Kirk and claimed the 79-year-old was "grifting" off the activist's death.

"You don't give a s--- about respecting someone when they die... You don't care. You care about yourself," Lemon added. "You care about yourself. And you are preaching and promoting hate. It's just vile. It makes me sick that you are president of the United States. It's embarrassing. You are embarrassing to this country."

Lemon even took it a step further, claiming Trump's voice sounds like he's "vomiting every time you talk."

Donald Trump Branded a 'High School Bully'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The former CNN personality claimed the president has a 'small' manhood.

"And then you wonder where all the hate comes from in this country? It comes from you," Lemon continued. "You are the promoter of hate in this country... You have zero respect for the office you hold... f--- you. Piece of s---."

Viewers in the comments section were quick to agree with Lemon, as one ranted, "He is a high school bully, with laughably obvious self-esteem issues, who feels the need to constantly tear people down to make himself feel better about his inadequacies."

Another added, "He needs to resign. The narcissistic, corrupt excuse for a human in office is an absolute embarrassment," and one reacted, "Today Don Lemon speaks for me because I’m so tired of this bulls---."

After the iconic director and his wife were found slaughtered, Trump took to Truth Social to respond, in a statement that shook social media.

Donald Trump's 'Vile' Statement About Rob Reiner's Death

Photo of Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Reiner was 'obsessed' with him following his death.

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," the former reality star blasted on the conservative platform.

Trump then claimed the Stand By Me director drove "people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."

"May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" he concluded his statement.

Critics tore apart Trump's response, including a statement from former MAGA mouthpiece, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who begged the president to have "empathy."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Trump felt the wrath of many for his comments, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had a drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak," Greene said on X. "This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies."

She added: "Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues," and that, "It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder."

Trump later defended his comments, calling Reiner "very bad for our country."

After Reiner and his wife's lifeless bodies were found inside their California mansion, their troubled and former drug addict son, Nick, was arrested for their murder.

He is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.

