Donald Trump Jr.

Daddy's Boy! Don Jr. Claims Epstein 'Hated' Trump and Wanted Him 'Impeached'... as Prez's Eldest Son Desperately Tries to 'Save' Father's Reputation

Composite photo of Donald Trump Jr., Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. alleged Jeffrey Epstein 'hated' his father.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. has lashed out at Jeffrey Epstein and Democrats after some of Epstein's emails leaked last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Donald Trump was named in several of the emails, leading to much online discourse, his eldest son was quick to have his father's back.

Don Jr.'s Takeaway From Epstein's Emails

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. ranted on X after emails of Epstein's were leaked.

Don Jr.'s takeaway from the leaked emails was that "Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump."

"... He was literally live texting Democrats on how to impeach him," the 47-year-old claimed.

Don Jr. went on to insist if Epstein "had anything" on his controversial dad, "he would have used it."

"But, why was a convicted pedophile in direct contact with dems?" he concluded.

What Did Epstein's Emails Say About Trump?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein called Trump 'nuts' in one email.

Epstein's emails mentioned Trump on more than one occasion.

In one email in January 2019 to author Michael Wolff, Epstein claimed Trump "knew about the girls" and had asked Madam Ghislaine Maxwell "to stop."

In a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein called Trump the "dog that hasn't barked." He was referencing an "unnamed victim" who allegedly "spent hours" with Trump at Epstein's abode, but had not been mentioned by the media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ended up outing who the unnamed victim was, Virginia Giuffre, who attested Trump had done nothing wrong to her.

Epstein also took to name-calling Trump in some of the emails, referring to him as "nuts," "dangerous," and alleging he had "early dementia."

The Plot to Let Trump Hang Himself

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff and Epstein corresponded about Trump the day of the 2015 Republican primary debate.

In another staggering exchange, Wolff emailed Epstein on December 15, 2015, with a note entitled "heads up," the same day the Republican primary debate for the 2016 election aired on CNN.

In the exchange, Wolff told Epstein he'd heard CNN was "planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards."

"If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?" Epstein asked him.

"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff responded.

"You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said the entire Epstein files situation is a 'Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics.'

Although Trump initially downplayed the Epstein situation and, more specifically, the Epstein files as a "Democratic hoax," he ended up doing a 180, telling Republicans they should vote to have them released.

"As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown," he shared in a Truth Social post.

Trump went on to insist the entire situation was a "Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics," before continuing his rant.

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he added. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"

The House ended up voting on Tuesday, November 19, and the bill to release the Epstein files passed 427-1.

