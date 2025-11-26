Your tip
Carl Thomas Dean
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Still Pushing Herself to Work' Despite Alarming Health Struggles — Leaving Pals Worried She's Working Herself Into the Grave

dolly parton still pushing herself to work worrying pals
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton continues pushing herself to work despite alarming health struggles that worry her friends.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ailing Dolly Parton is still working from her sickbed despite being ordered to rest up – and loved ones worry the country legend is stressing herself into an early grave if she doesn't slow down and give herself time to recuperate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 9 to 5 superstar, 79, was forced to cancel a string of concerts, including her upcoming Las Vegas residency, after suffering a series of health setbacks in recent months.

Dolly's Painful Few Months

Dollywood founder Dolly Parton has resumed business duties despite being advised to rest.
Source: MEGA

Dollywood founder Dolly Parton has resumed business duties despite being advised to rest.

After being laid low with a devastating infection caused by kidney stones, she retreated to the sanctuary of her sprawling ranch in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she lived with her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, until his death in March.

But instead of fully recharging her batteries, she has been climbing the walls in frustration to get back to work, insiders said.

That's led her to start dipping her toes back into the old routine of tending to her $650 million business interests, which include managing Dollywood and overseeing merchandise sales, including her line of designer jeans.

"New season, new styles ... Dolly's Joleans are back and better than ever," read an October 16 post on the singer's personal Instagram page.

Fears For Dolly After Carl's Death

Carl Dean's death 'left Parton throwing herself back into nonstop work.'
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Carl Dean's death 'left Parton throwing herself back into nonstop work.'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, fears have been growing for the beloved blonde ever since she was widowed. Sources detailed how she immediately threw herself into work, with Parton admitting in a statement that she'd been running herself into the ground before being struck down with illness.

Although she reassured fans: "I ain't dead yet," a source said, "Dolly doesn't know the meaning of sitting still. She's doing her best but it's driving her absolutely batty, being confined to bed or puttering around the house and not going full tilt."

She's still being very hands-on with Dollywood and all its staffing matters, checking in with her business team about day-to-day decisions and even checking in to see if some of her older friends are doing okay.

Death Fears For Dolly

Insiders fear Parton's relentless work habits could worsen her fragile health.
Source: MEGA

Insiders fear Parton's relentless work habits could worsen her fragile health.

"It's understandable to a degree because her hard wiring means that being a workaholic is second nature to her. But the worry is that she's once again pushing herself without taking the adequate rest," the insider said.

"Unless she learns to pace herself, put her phone down and properly turn off, that ultimately could be fatal."

