EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Still Pushing Herself to Work' Despite Alarming Health Struggles — Leaving Pals Worried She's Working Herself Into the Grave

After being laid low with a devastating infection caused by kidney stones, she retreated to the sanctuary of her sprawling ranch in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she lived with her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, until his death in March.

But instead of fully recharging her batteries, she has been climbing the walls in frustration to get back to work, insiders said.

That's led her to start dipping her toes back into the old routine of tending to her $650 million business interests, which include managing Dollywood and overseeing merchandise sales, including her line of designer jeans.

"New season, new styles ... Dolly's Joleans are back and better than ever," read an October 16 post on the singer's personal Instagram page.