REVEALED: Doja Cat's Family Court Drama Erupted Years Before Singer's Mom Accused Brother of Abuse

Doja Cat’s family has experienced turmoil for years before her mom obtained a permanent restraining order against the singer’s brother. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Doja’s mom Deborah Sawyer was granted a 5-year restraining order against her son Raman Dalithando Dlamini. Dlamini is not allowed to come within 100 yards of Sawyer. The order will expire on January 31, 2029.

Source: MEGA Doja's mom claimed in 2017 that her son was abusive to his sister.

In her petition, Sawyer claimed her son’s behavior had become increasingly erratic. She pleaded for an order prohibiting Dlamini from harassing her, Doja, and Dlamini’s 13-year-old son. Sawyer told the court Dlamini had been abusive to Doja in the past — and allegedly knocked out her teeth during one encounter. The filing said Dlamini had destroyed Doja’s property.

In her paperwork, Sawyer claimed her son spoke to her “in a very degrading and demeaning” manner. She said his behavior made her feel “unsafe” and concerned for what he might do. She said Dlamini had “choked” her and “threatened to hit me several times.” “He has made so many comments that are so deeply hurtful and offensive that I feel I have had to block them from memory just to go on day after day,” she said. “He uses these bullying tactics to manipulate me into giving him more money, more money then what is rational and reasonable. It puts additional stress on me to work so hard, and then he abuses me and it’s hard for me to recover to complete my work tasks”

Source: MEGA Doja has remained silent on the matter.

Sawyer claimed her son yelled at her in front of his son in November 2023. She said he called her a “f------ lazy nasty white b----.” Now, RadarOnline.com has uncovered Sawyer obtained guardianship of Dlamini’s son in 2017.

In her filing, Sawyer claimed her grandson’s mother had abandoned the child. She said the mother lived at her home with the child for a year after the birth. However, she said the mother left and only had sporadic contact with the child. Sawyer claimed the mother had moved to Colorado but became addicted to “crystal meth and heroin.”

Source: MEGA Doja Cat’s brother was recently accused of knocking out the singer’s teeth in a shocking restraining order request.

At the time, Sawyer said the mother only contacted the child every week or every other week. Sawyer claimed her son was “not able to care” for the kid. She said her son had “severe anger management issues.”

She told the court, “He has a tendency to bully and threaten in order to get what he wants. In the past, he has verbally and physically abused me, and my daughter who lives with me.” The daughter she referred to is Doja. “He has called us demeaning names, wishing our death over petty matters, and has put his hands around my neck threatening more abuse,” Sawyer said. She said she obtained a restraining order against him in 2017.

Source: MEGA The court granted the restraining order petition filed by Doja's mom.

Sawyer said her son had never physically abused his child but said, “I am afraid he may do so.” The court granted Sawyer’s petition and appointed her legal guardian of the child. In the petition, Sawyer revealed she had not spoken to her son and Doja’s father, Dumisani Dlamini, in 24 years. She said she only knew he lived in South Africa.