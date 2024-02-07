Doja Cat’s Mom Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Son After Claiming He Knocked Singer’s Teeth Out

Doja Cat’s mom Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer was granted a permanent restraining order against 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini — after making bombshell abuse claims in court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held on Sawyer’s petition for protection against Dlamini.

Dlamini did not appear despite being served with notice of the hearing. The judge heard testimony from Doja’s mom before granting her request for a restraining order. The judge said the order will expire on January 31, 2029.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Sawyer rushed to court seeking help. In her filing, Sawyer claimed she had become increasingly concerned about her son’s behavior.

She asked that the court order him to stay 100 yards away from her, Soja, and Dlamini’s 13-year-old son. Sawyer claimed her son had been violent in the past and even knocked out Doja’s teeth during one incident. She said he had given her bruises and destroyed the singer’s property.

To make matters worse, she claimed her son talked to Doja “in a very degrading and demeaning” manner and made her feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

Sawyer claimed she lived with “constant anxiety” for her safety. In her petition, Sawyer claimed her son had “choked me and threatened to hit me several times.” She said he often berated her.

“He has made so many comments that are so deeply hurtful and offensive that I feel I have had to block them from memory just to go on day after day,” Sawyer wrote. “He uses these bullying tactics to manipulate me into giving him more money, more money then what is rational and reasonable. It puts additional stress on me to work so hard, and then he abuses me and it’s hard for me to recover to complete my work tasks”

She said, “The possibility of having a peaceful household to raise my grandson is completely compromised with this erratic behavior. There are many times [his son] does not want him to come over to the house.” Sawyer detailed an alleged incident that went down on November 11, 2023. She said her son yelled at her in front of her grandson. She said he called her a “f------ lazy nasty white b----” and told her “No man would ever want me.”

In the filing, Sawyer explained she was appointed legal guardian of the 13-year-old. The judge granted Sawyer a temporary restraining order but declined to add Doja to the order. He said Doja would have to file her own petition for a restraining order. Now, Doja’s mom has a permanent restraining order in place against her son. Doja has yet to file her own paperwork.