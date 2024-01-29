Doja Cat's Brother Served With Temporary Restraining Order at L.A. Apartment After Mom Accused Him of Physically Assaulting Singer
The third time's a charm. Doja Cat's brother was served with legal paperwork regarding the temporary restraining order keeping him away from their mom. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Raman Dalithando Dlamini, 30, was tracked down by a deputy sheriff last week after several failed attempts.
Doja's mother, Deborah Sawyer, accused Raman of physically and verbally abusing the singer. She, too, accused him of physical and verbal abuse and wanted protection for herself and her famous daughter.
Deborah was only partially granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) after the judge said there was "insufficient good cause shown" to grant protection for the singer. If Doja wants protection from her brother, the judge warned she should file for her own TRO.
Legal documents filed on January 25 in the Los Angeles Superior Court show that Raman was served the TRO related to his mom on January 23. A deputy sheriff tracked down Doja's older brother at his Studio City, CA, apartment bright and early at 7:30 AM.
That wasn't the first time law enforcement tried to slap Raman with the documents.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the officer attempted to serve him two times before succeeding.
The first try was on January 15 at 6:45 AM, but there was "no answer at [the] door," the documents stated. The second attempt was made the next day, on January 16, at 11:10 AM, and resulted in the same outcome.
Doja — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — "has experienced physical harm such as teeth being knocked out and bruises and lacerations," according to her mother's petition for the TRO.
"Raman has destroyed and stolen property," the docs read. "Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner]. Raman has made her feel unsafe and traumatized."
In Deborah's petition for protection, she alleged that Raman abused her "3 to 10 times recently" and "several times in the past." Court records show that she had been previously granted a restraining order against him in 2017.
According to her attorney, the latest alleged incident happened on January 10.
Doja's mom claimed Raman blocked her from entering her home and refused to leave when things heated up. She also claimed he was verbally abusive until things allegedly got physical.
Deborah accused her son of choking her and threatening to hit her several times.
Doja's mother said she lives in "constant anxiety and fear" for her safety.
"I need these orders to protect the physical and emotional wellbeing of all parties listed," the petition stated. "I am not only worried and fearful of physically violent episodes but the tremendous mental and emotional damage that is being done."
The hearing about the temporary restraining order is set for January 31.