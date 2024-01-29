Doja Cat's Brother Served With Temporary Restraining Order at L.A. Apartment After Mom Accused Him of Physically Assaulting Singer

Doja's mother, Deborah Sawyer, accused Raman of physically and verbally abusing the singer. She, too, accused him of physical and verbal abuse and wanted protection for herself and her famous daughter.

Deborah was only partially granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) after the judge said there was "insufficient good cause shown" to grant protection for the singer. If Doja wants protection from her brother, the judge warned she should file for her own TRO.