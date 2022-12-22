Dog The Bounty Hunter Accused Of Owing $1.6 Million In Back Taxes
Reality TV star and bounty hunter Duane Chapman, who goes by Dog The Bounty Hunter, was hit with tax liens totaling $1.6 million months after his failed search for Brian Laundrie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official documents, the bounty hunter with hit with liens in Hawaii and Colorado.
The liens in Hawaii are tied to his "individual income" from 2014 and 2019 and total $72,229.
In addition, Dog has additional liens filed in Colorado. The Colorado liens span similar years to the ones in Hawaii.
They are focused on the years 2014 through 2020.
The bounty hunter is accused of not paying a portion of his federal taxes from 2014 to 2019. The total taxes owed on the first Colorado lien is $799,975.
A second lien was also recorded in 2020 for the amount of $20,147.
Other liens filed in the state accused him of owing $800k. Dog spoke with The Sun about the tax issues.
"I’ve been working diligently to satisfy these outstanding debts and look forward to putting this behind us," Chapman said.
In mid-December 2022, Chapman sold the $1.59 million mansion he purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in Colorado in 2009. He has since moved to Florida with his new wife, fellow rancher Francie Frane.
The tax revelation comes months after Dog's public search for Laundrie.
The bounty hunter set his sights on the late Laundrie, 23, after his concerning return home to Florida without his late fiancée, Gabby Petito, 22. The couple had traveled across the country in a van and documented their travels on social media.
Petito's parents raised concerns with authorities after Laundrie returned with their daughter's van alone.
A nationwide manhunt ensued and Chapman vowed to use his decades of expertise in fugitive finding to recover Laundrie.
Before the bounty hunter was able to locate Laundrie — whose body was later discovered with a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound and note confessing to the murder of Petito — Chapman suffered an injury during the process.
Chapman called off his boots-on-the-ground efforts in October 2021 and returned to his home in Colorado.