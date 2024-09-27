'Vile Buffet': Diddy Pictured Feasting off Naked Woman's Body in Front of 'Unfazed' A-Listers Including Will Smith and Owen Wilson
Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been pictured eating food off a naked woman’s body at a wild party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul was seen enjoying chocolate covered strawberries from the nude woman, who served as the centerpiece of a food platter.
The resurfaced snap, taken in 2004 when Diddy was 34, came after the rapper was arrested and accused of forcing women into "elaborate and produced sex performances", described as "freak offs".
Out of respect for the woman involved, RadarOnline.com has chosen not to publish the picture, which was taken at a Miami party attended by a number of A-listers, including Will Smith, Diana Ross, Owen Wilson and Bruce Willis.
Guests in the resurfaced photos appeared unfazed by the human buffet, casually nibbling on their food while the nude woman remained in place.
She was on the table surrounded by fruit for the partygoers, and a single green leaf was strategically placed to cover her private parts.
However, the image sparked disbelief online, with some users labelling the human buffet as "vile" and proof Diddy "treats women like pieces of meat".
A-listers were regularly seen at Diddy’s infamous parties.
Earlier this week Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio distanced himself from Diddy after photos of him at one of the music mogul's notorious parties emerged.
A source close to the Hollywood actor said he hadn't had anything to do with Diddy "for years".
Yet the Oscar-winner was viewed by Diddy as his "favourite" guest.
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey were also believed to have attended.
Diddy is currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.
He was arrested at Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
The indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accused him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years "to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."
It’s been claimed Diddy was placed on suicide watch, plus there were growing fears he could be assassinated in a Jeffrey Epstein-style alleged hit.
RadarOnline.com told how Diddy feared he could be targeted after it was revealed he had sex tapes of powerful people engaged in X-rated activities at his parties, just like pedophile Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 after being caged for sex trafficking charges.
A source said: "More and more claims are coming out Diddy was secretly taping his 'freak offs'.
"It's starting to add fuel to the fire he was running a sextortion ring, or at least using his tapes and 'party secrets' to exert a lot of his influence on the rich and powerful.
"The same was true of Epstein, with a mass of evidence out there now he was operating as an international spy tasked with collecting sex tapes so the world's most powerful figures could be blackmailed."
