Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reveals the Two Vices he Quit in Order to Reach 100 — 'It's Why I'm Still Here'

Speaking at a special event at his Malibu home, the Hollywood legend recalled meeting Walt Disney in the early Sixties and how he's "probably the last person alive" to work with the pioneering animator.

"He was a wonderful guy. He just smoked too much! Doggone," Van Dyke said.

His son Barry, 74, proudly noted his father never smoked to that level, but Van Dyke quickly corrected him, saying, "I smoked a lot, actually!"

The acting legend didn't recognize his "addictive personality" until he was well into middle age.

Van Dyke explained: "If I liked something, I was going to overdo it," he admitted, before explaining how that ultimately led to a life-changing wake-up call.

"So I got rid of booze and cigarettes and all that stuff, which is probably why I'm still here."