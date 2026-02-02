Diane Warren Confused for Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell on 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'Thought She Escaped Jail!'
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:19 p.m. ET
Diane Warren was mistaken for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and madam Ghislaine Maxwell at the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Warren, who is a famous songwriter, appeared on the red carpet in a white blazer she paired with a black shirt, pants, and sunglasses.
What Did X Users Say About Ghislaine Maxwell Being at the Grammys?
Although Warren is well known in the music world, some social media users who were unaware of who she was were convinced she was Maxwell due to the two having similar hairstyles.
'"Thought she escaped jail or something," one X user wrote, mixing up the pair.
"What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail," another X member questioned, while a third person stated they couldn't "believe" they allowed Maxwell to "go to this."
"Why (the f--k) are we letting Ghislaine out [to] attend the Grammys right now?" another asked.
Another X user who recognized Warren noted, "Every year she shows up looking a mess to get called Ghislaine and not win anything."
Some People Were Angry Ghislaine Maxwell Was Joked About
Some people on X didn't think anything was particularly humorous about the mix-up, though.
"Nah. Not even remotely funny," one person claimed, while another shared, "That's not a joke."
"This s--- isn't funny," another person who agreed there wasn't anything comical here added.
Ghislaine Behind Bars
Maxwell is currently incarcerated. She was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other charges related to Epstein.
While she initially began serving her time in 2021 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, she ended up getting transferred in 2022 to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee, a lower security facility.
Maxwell was transferred again in August 2025 to Texas' Federal Prison Camp Bryan, which is a minimum-security facility.
Ghislaine Maxwell Attempted to Get Out of Prison
As Radar reported in July 2025, David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in her appeal to her charges, argued that she should be a free woman.
"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," he said. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right."
"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon," he added.
The Supreme Court ended up rejecting her appeal, leading her lawyer to make another statement.
"We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case," he shared at the time.
"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."
While there have long been rumblings that Donald Trump may give her a pardon, he didn't seem to hint that would happen when asked about it last year.
"Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody's approached me with it," he told reporters.
"Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."