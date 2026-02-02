Diane Warren Confused for Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell on 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'Thought She Escaped Jail!'

Warren, who is a famous songwriter, appeared on the red carpet in a white blazer she paired with a black shirt, pants, and sunglasses.

Although Warren is well known in the music world, some social media users who were unaware of who she was were convinced she was Maxwell due to the two having similar hairstyles.

'"Thought she escaped jail or something," one X user wrote, mixing up the pair.

"What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail," another X member questioned, while a third person stated they couldn't "believe" they allowed Maxwell to "go to this."

"Why (the f--k) are we letting Ghislaine out [to] attend the Grammys right now?" another asked.

Another X user who recognized Warren noted, "Every year she shows up looking a mess to get called Ghislaine and not win anything."