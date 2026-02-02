Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ghislaine Maxwell

Diane Warren Confused for Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Madam Ghislaine Maxwell on 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'Thought She Escaped Jail!'

Diane Warren is a famous songwriter.
Source: MEGA

Diane Warren is a famous songwriter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Diane Warren was mistaken for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and madam Ghislaine Maxwell at the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Warren, who is a famous songwriter, appeared on the red carpet in a white blazer she paired with a black shirt, pants, and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did X Users Say About Ghislaine Maxwell Being at the Grammys?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Diane Warren
Source: MEGA

Diane Warren's haircut had people confusing her with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Although Warren is well known in the music world, some social media users who were unaware of who she was were convinced she was Maxwell due to the two having similar hairstyles.

'"Thought she escaped jail or something," one X user wrote, mixing up the pair.

"What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail," another X member questioned, while a third person stated they couldn't "believe" they allowed Maxwell to "go to this."

"Why (the f--k) are we letting Ghislaine out [to] attend the Grammys right now?" another asked.

Another X user who recognized Warren noted, "Every year she shows up looking a mess to get called Ghislaine and not win anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Some People Were Angry Ghislaine Maxwell Was Joked About

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Some social media users thought It was not 'funny' people mixed up Diane Warren and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Some people on X didn't think anything was particularly humorous about the mix-up, though.

"Nah. Not even remotely funny," one person claimed, while another shared, "That's not a joke."

"This s--- isn't funny," another person who agreed there wasn't anything comical here added.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Behind Bars

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security facility in August 2025.

Maxwell is currently incarcerated. She was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other charges related to Epstein.

While she initially began serving her time in 2021 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, she ended up getting transferred in 2022 to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee, a lower security facility.

Maxwell was transferred again in August 2025 to Texas' Federal Prison Camp Bryan, which is a minimum-security facility.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Admits She's 'Not Doing Great' at 2026 Grammy Awards After Her Shrinking Figure Sparked Concern Following Dad Ozzy's Death

Photo of Sharon Osbourne

Shrinking Sharon Osbourne's Appearance Sparks Concern as Ozzy's Widow Hits 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'What Happened to Her?'

Ghislaine Maxwell Attempted to Get Out of Prison

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said no one had asked him about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell.

As Radar reported in July 2025, David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in her appeal to her charges, argued that she should be a free woman.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," he said. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right."

"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon," he added.

The Supreme Court ended up rejecting her appeal, leading her lawyer to make another statement.

"We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case," he shared at the time.

"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

While there have long been rumblings that Donald Trump may give her a pardon, he didn't seem to hint that would happen when asked about it last year.

"Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody's approached me with it," he told reporters.

"Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.