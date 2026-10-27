Dan Rather Brands Ex-Employer CBS a 'Disaster' Following David Ellison's Takeover — as Former Journalist Drags Trump in Blistering Rant

"It is in many ways a disaster, not just for the people who work at CBS News – and there’s still a lot of really good people working there," he explained. "But this is a further example of big billionaire corporate power in bed with powerful people and the presidency to get control of these operations for their benefit.”

David Ellison, Donald Trump's billionaire friend and political donor, completed his Skydance Media merger with CBS' parent company Paramount Global in 2025. The Free Press' Bari Weiss was later named Editor-in-Chief of CBS News.

This led to the exit of figures like Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, and others.