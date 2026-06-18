EXCLUSIVE: Time Running Out on '60 Minutes' — How Talent Departures Have Plunged Morale Behind-the-Scenes at CBS News Institution
June 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
The clock is ticking on TV's most respected newsmagazine. Once considered untouchable, the legendary 60 Minutes is now engulfed in chaos, infighting and fear as staffers whisper the show is "imploding from within" under aggressive new leadership and the growing influence of new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest shock wave came when veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, 53, was effectively pushed out after publicly clashing with Weiss over a shelved report about El Salvador's notorious CECOT mega prison.
CBS Staffers Fear Speaking Out
Alfonsi blasted CBS for what she branded "editorial fear" of political backlash and accused management of punishing journalists who refused to bend.
The segment ultimately aired a month later, but CBS declined to renew her contract after nearly two decades as one of the network's top reporters.
"She's just the first domino," one veteran insider told RadarOnline.com. "People inside the building are convinced more exits are coming – and fast. The atmosphere has completely changed. Staffers are scared to say the wrong thing, scared to pitch the wrong stories and terrified of crossing the new power structure.
"Nobody recognizes the place anymore."
The turmoil went into hyperdrive after longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens abruptly resigned last year, saying he no longer had the independence to run it honestly.
Owens, who was only the third executive producer in the show's 57-year history, left after clashing with brass over independence and editorial direction.
"Bill leaving shattered morale," another insider said. "If someone like Bill Owens – who dedicated his life to the show – felt he couldn't stay, what message does that send to everybody else?"
Newsroom Morale Hits Rock Bottom
Then came the departure from announcement in February from Anderson Cooper, whose exit stunned viewers and fueled rumors that newsroom morale had completely collapsed.
Cooper, 58, clashed privately and often with management, said insiders, who added several staffers have quietly begun exploring escape routes to follow him out the door.
"Correspondents, producers, even longtime staffers who never imagined leaving are having conversations," a senior source said. "Stories are getting killed, pitches are being watered down and people are afraid certain subjects will trigger backlash upstairs."
Insiders said producers have been rattled after multiple stories were delayed, reedited, or removed from lineups altogether.
Leadership Shake-Up Sparks Alarm
Following parent company Paramount's merger with Sky Dance, leadership has pushed for a major "modernization" and restructuring of 60 Minutes.
One CBS News staffer voiced concern that Weiss would make changes that would damage the show, "just like she has done with everything else at CBS News."
Most recently, Weiss was ripped for ousting Tanya Simon, who had followed Owens as 60 Minutes' executive producer, and replacing her with fellow former New York Times columnist Nick Bilton, who has no broadcast news experience.
"I just know that if I was there now, I would have a hard time knowing where the dial is, where the wind is blowing, what stories can you even suggest at the risk of alienating the powers that be," said one former correspondent.
"Ratings may still be strong," another insider warned, "but inside the building, morale is the worst anyone can remember."