EXCLUSIVE: Time Running Out on '60 Minutes' — How Talent Departures Have Plunged Morale Behind-the-Scenes at CBS News Institution

Alfonsi blasted CBS for what she branded "editorial fear" of political backlash and accused management of punishing journalists who refused to bend.

The segment ultimately aired a month later, but CBS declined to renew her contract after nearly two decades as one of the network's top reporters.

"She's just the first domino," one veteran insider told RadarOnline.com. "People inside the building are convinced more exits are coming – and fast. The atmosphere has completely changed. Staffers are scared to say the wrong thing, scared to pitch the wrong stories and terrified of crossing the new power structure.

"Nobody recognizes the place anymore."

The turmoil went into hyperdrive after longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens abruptly resigned last year, saying he no longer had the independence to run it honestly.

Owens, who was only the third executive producer in the show's 57-year history, left after clashing with brass over independence and editorial direction.

"Bill leaving shattered morale," another insider said. "If someone like Bill Owens – who dedicated his life to the show – felt he couldn't stay, what message does that send to everybody else?"